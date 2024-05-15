If I had to pick a favorite flavor of Mini Cooper based purely on in-the-moment impressions — the sheer joy and engagement felt from behind the wheel — I would surely go for the battery-powered Cooper SE. Silent and smooth but delightfully quick with its instant shot of torque, the outgoing electric Cooper is everything I want a Mini to be.

But with only 114 miles of range at its disposal (per the EPA; Edmunds saw 129 miles), the old Cooper SE was really only a machine for those with modest needs. Or perhaps a second car relied upon for commuting duties.

With the new-generation Mini Cooper SE, that formula changes. A much bigger battery pack means more range, while more power and practicality extend its everyday chops. Of course, that also means more weight. Is it worth the trade-off? I headed to Spain to find out.