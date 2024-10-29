- Carrera T Coupe and Cabriolet join the 2025 Porsche 911 lineup.
- It's only available with a six-speed manual transmission and comes standard with extra performance options.
- The Carrera T Coupe starts at $135,995 and the Cabriolet comes in at $149,295, including destination.
2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T First Look: Manual Only, and There's a Convertible Too
Enthusiasts, rejoice! The best bang-for-the-buck Porsche 911 returns for 2025
Look, there are no bad Porsche 911s, but some versions of this sports car speak to us more than others. The Carrera T is an especially great take on the 911 formula, as it's sort of a purist's special: base engine, rear-wheel drive, a manual transmission and minimal options.
The Carrera T returns for 2025 as part of the updated 992.2 Porsche 911 lineup, and for the first time, it'll be offered as both a coupe and a convertible. We're partial to the hardtop more so than the drop-top, if only because, at 3,316 pounds, it's the lightest version of the 911 Carrera. It also looks rad, what with those staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels and T-specific design bits.
Like its predecessor, the Carrera T builds off the base 911, meaning it's powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine. No, this isn't the new hybrid powertrain you'll find in the Carrera GTS, but that's just fine with us — 388 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque is more than enough oomph for a 911.
Unlike the previous Carrera T, this one is only available with a manual transmission, and this time around, it's a six-speed stick, not a seven-speed. However, we don't expect it to operate too differently from Porsche's previous manual 911 T since the company confirms this transmission uses the first six ratios from the old seven-speed transmission. In other words, it's basically just that same gearbox minus the seventh overdrive gear. The new open-pore-wood shifter is rad as heck, though.
Porsche estimates a 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds for the Carrera T Coupe or 4.5 seconds for the Cabriolet. Top speeds are set at 183 mph and 182 mph, respectively.
Part of what makes the Carrera T package so compelling is all the extra standard equipment. Things like a sport exhaust, Porsche's Sport Chrono pack, reduced sound-deadening material, a sport suspension, larger brakes, and rear-axle steering are all included. Porsche's torque-vectoring tech, which shuffles power side to side across the rear axle, is also standard.
Inside, the 911 Carrera T Coupe comes with two seats, though rear passenger-holders are optional. The Cabriolet, meanwhile, is only available as a four-seater. Porsche even offers its full carbon-fiber bucket thrones as an option, but we kind of hate those for daily driving.
The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T is available to order now, and be warned, it's not cheap. Pricing starts at $135,995 for the coupe, while the convertible comes in at $149,295, including $1,995 for destination. This makes the Carrera T variants $14,000 and $13,900 more expensive than the standard 911 models. But to us, the price is worth it. If previous Ts are anything to go on, we'll likely prefer these 911s to their far pricier counterparts.