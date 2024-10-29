2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T First Look: Manual Only, and There's a Convertible Too

Like its predecessor, the Carrera T builds off the base 911, meaning it's powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine. No, this isn't the new hybrid powertrain you'll find in the Carrera GTS, but that's just fine with us — 388 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque is more than enough oomph for a 911.

Unlike the previous Carrera T, this one is only available with a manual transmission, and this time around, it's a six-speed stick, not a seven-speed. However, we don't expect it to operate too differently from Porsche's previous manual 911 T since the company confirms this transmission uses the first six ratios from the old seven-speed transmission. In other words, it's basically just that same gearbox minus the seventh overdrive gear. The new open-pore-wood shifter is rad as heck, though.

Porsche estimates a 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds for the Carrera T Coupe or 4.5 seconds for the Cabriolet. Top speeds are set at 183 mph and 182 mph, respectively.