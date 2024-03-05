How's the performance stack up? Quite favorably. Mini estimates a 0-to-60-mph time of 5.6 seconds for the Countryman EV, though it definitely feels quicker off the line thanks to the instantaneous delivery of electric oomph. The JCW, meanwhile, runs to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. Sure, that's quicker by the stopwatch, but the John Cooper Works isn't as knock-your-socks-off fun while doing the deed.

You can feel the Countryman EV's heft when you chuck it into a corner, but hey, the low center of gravity actually helps with handling, keeping body motions to a minimum. There's noticeably less body roll than in the Countryman JCW, which makes this Mini feel more confident when you're driving spiritedly — a good thing since the steering is decidedly light and devoid of feedback.

Fitted with its largest 20-inch wheel option, the Countryman SE All4 handles pockmarked roads with aplomb. The standard suspension setting isn't as stiff as what you get in the JCW, and this really helps give the big Mini a ride quality that's nicely suited to daily driving. Overall, the EV is the better balanced of the two Countrymen. Stomping the throttle and instantly receiving electric force makes it the most exciting, too.