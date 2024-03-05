- The electric Countryman SE All4 comes with a 63.8-kWh battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive.
- With 313 horsepower and 364 lb-ft of torque, the electric SE is the most powerful version of the 2025 Countryman.
- It's also the best to drive, with a low center of gravity and instant EV oomph.
- The Mini Countryman EV goes on sale this fall, priced from $46,195 including destination.
2025 Mini Countryman EV First Drive: Yeah, That's the Ticket
The fully electric Mini Countryman isn't just the most powerful, it's the most fun
OK, maybe the $48,000 John Cooper Works isn't the star of the 2025 Mini Countryman lineup. That's fine; let a niche be a niche. Fortunately, other Countryman models are arriving soon, including the one we're most excited about: the fully electric Countryman SE.
Riding on the same platform as the gas-powered Countryman S and JCW, the Countryman SE All4 is powered by a 63.8-kWh battery pack and two electric motors, offering 313 horsepower and 364 lb-ft of torque. That's a decent amount of shove for a portly little 4,574-pound crossover, and in fact, it's an additional 1 hp and 69 lb-ft over what Mini offers in the top-of-the-line John Cooper Works.
How's the performance stack up? Quite favorably. Mini estimates a 0-to-60-mph time of 5.6 seconds for the Countryman EV, though it definitely feels quicker off the line thanks to the instantaneous delivery of electric oomph. The JCW, meanwhile, runs to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. Sure, that's quicker by the stopwatch, but the John Cooper Works isn't as knock-your-socks-off fun while doing the deed.
You can feel the Countryman EV's heft when you chuck it into a corner, but hey, the low center of gravity actually helps with handling, keeping body motions to a minimum. There's noticeably less body roll than in the Countryman JCW, which makes this Mini feel more confident when you're driving spiritedly — a good thing since the steering is decidedly light and devoid of feedback.
Fitted with its largest 20-inch wheel option, the Countryman SE All4 handles pockmarked roads with aplomb. The standard suspension setting isn't as stiff as what you get in the JCW, and this really helps give the big Mini a ride quality that's nicely suited to daily driving. Overall, the EV is the better balanced of the two Countrymen. Stomping the throttle and instantly receiving electric force makes it the most exciting, too.
Final electric driving range numbers are still TBD, as the Mini Countryman EV won't go on sale in the U.S. until fall. Right now, Mini says the dual-motor Countryman SE All4 will travel 433 kilometers on the European WLTP test cycle, which equates to 269 miles here in the land of Imperial measurements. Of course, the U.S. EPA's testing regimen is a bit more strict, so Mini is estimating around 250 miles of range for cars sold Stateside. Naturally, we'll be putting this one through the official Edmunds EV Range Test, too.
Assuming that 250-mile number comes to fruition, the Countryman EV will stack up nicely against other small, all-wheel-drive electric crossovers. The Audi Q4 50 e-tron Quattro is rated at 234 miles, while the Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin boasts 254 miles. Oh, and while Mini is planning to offer a less powerful Countryman E in other countries, that one isn't in the cards for the U.S. — for now, at least.
Plug the 2025 Countryman SE All4 into a public Level 3 DC fast charger and you'll see a maximum charging rate of 130 kW. Mini says that's enough to fill the battery up to an 80% state of charge in about 30 minutes in ideal conditions, but 130 kW is still slow compared to other cars with higher-voltage architecture. Connect the Countryman EV to a 240-volt Level 2 wall charger — like the one you might have installed at home — and it'll recuperate at a rate of 11 kW, enough to refill the battery if you leave it plugged in overnight.
The new Countryman shines brighter than its predecessors on the inside, with a fresh take on classic Mini styling. This generation keeps the minimalist dash design that we've become accustomed to, but with a far more daring use of materials.
No, the Countryman's embiggening hasn't yielded major increases in headroom or legroom, but the upright dimensions and expansive greenhouse are boons for both driving comfort and overall visibility. Drivers of all heights won't have trouble getting comfortable behind the wheel, and real adult humans can actually sit in the back seats without their knees being crunched up against the front chairs.
Beyond the overall usability, check out the neat textiles that adorn the doors and seats. Made from recycled polyester, some of the fabric on the doors feels a little rough, but the seats are nevertheless plush and we love little details like the fabric lower "arm" of the steering wheel and the pull tab for the center console.
The focal point of the cabin, of course, is the new OLED circular center touchscreen. The level of customization is quite impressive, allowing drivers to select a mode that best displays their personal preferences. There are eight modes including Go-Kart, which puts a huge speedometer front and center, and Heritage, which turns the screen into a throwback Mini instrument cluster.
There's also a surprising number of useful built-in features that should help court a younger audience. Mini will offer standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with apps like Spotify built in directly, with more planned after launch. With AirConsole integration, passengers can play games on the display using their phones as controllers, and navigation is now cloud-based with charging-optimized routes for EV models.
Using the screen proves to be somewhat difficult, though — especially while driving. Switching between the different modes is surprisingly laggy, and if you try to dig into some submenus too quickly, the infotainment interface is often slow to respond. Hopefully, future over-the-air updates will be able to provide quicker, more consistent performance.
While the base Countryman S — which we've yet to drive — will cost $39,895, including a mandatory $995 destination charge, the electric SE All4 ups the MSRP to $46,195. It also won't be available for the full $7,500 tax credit, since it's built in Germany, but other local incentives might be available.
Edmunds says
Will the Countryman EV be for everyone? Much like the John Cooper Works, that's a solid no. But with its better balanced demeanor, quieter interior (thanks, electric power) and handling improvements, it's a better take on the third-generation Countryman. Assuming the estimated range figures fall into place, this could greatly expand the Countryman's appeal — and nicely set this SUV up for Mini's fully electric future.