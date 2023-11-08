The 2025 Mini JCW Countryman Is Bigger and Faster, But No Prettier

From the front, the Mini looks like its usual adorable self clad in the black and red finish for the photos seen here. Looking at the flank side, however, it resembles a boxier Kia Soul. Must be the red roof and painted red brake calipers. Mini says the new JCW Countryman has a drag coefficient of 0.26, which means it’s one of the most aerodynamic cars in its class. Streamlined 19-inch or 20-inch wheels and slightly larger tires (30 millimeters more in diameter alone) contribute to the performance and aerodynamics.

On the tech side, Mini gave the car 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround-view cameras to help with driver assist features. For the first time, Mini says, “drivers can take their hands off the steering wheel on highway-like routes at speeds of up to 37 mph, provided they continue to keep a close eye on traffic and remain ready to intervene at any time.” In other words, keep your eyes on the road. If you want a deeper dive on the Countryman's interior, take a look at our review of the EV version (which shares its innards with the gas-powered JCW).

The Mini John Works Countryman is scheduled to begin production in March of next year with first deliveries to dealerships in May. It will start at $47,895.