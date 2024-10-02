Trouble around the track

The Cooper S is not the most aggressive version Mini's two-door hatch; the forthcoming John Cooper Works version will take that spot. Anyone who wants to defend the Mini can easily say that the JCW is the best choice for track use, and we agree. But it still doesn't change the fact that the Cooper S isn't what it used to be.

Senior vehicle test editor Kurt Niebuhr had the following to say: “The all-season tires hold the Cooper S back. But I think the Mini's constant switching from over- to understeer doesn't do it any favors on the skidpad either. At the limit, you're initially greeted with understeer (the tendency for the car's nose to push wide). Thankfully, the Cooper S responds well to steering and throttle inputs to mitigate understeer, but even light corrections cause the tail of the Mini to step out. The steering is quick enough to catch it but this makes it essentially impossible to hold a tight, consistent line. This is a far cry from a Cooper S from only a generation or two ago, when the handling and agility felt more natural and a function of chassis and suspension tuning, not electronics.“

"Other hot hatches, cars like the VW GTI, Elantra N or the Civic Type R, have playful handling but can be driven neat and tidy when desired," Niebuhr added. "The Cooper S cannot."