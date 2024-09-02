We last saw the Aston Martin Vanquish in 2018; since then, the DB11, DBS Superleggera and then the DB12 have worn the brand's performance crown. But the top-dog Vanquish returns for 2025, as does the return of a ferocious 12-cylinder engine producing more than 800 horsepower.

Welcome back, V12

The heart of the Vanquish is a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 that produces an astounding 824 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. That's nearly 200 hp and roughly 220 lb-ft more torque than the last V12-powered Aston, the 2023 DB11. It's also a ton of power to route through a front-engine chassis with a rear-wheel-drive layout. That might explain why the Vanquish is only slightly quicker in a 0-60 mph sprint. Aston says the Vanquish hits 60 in 3.2 seconds, compared to 3.5 seconds for the DB12 and 3.4 seconds for the Vantage, both of which use turbocharged V8 engines.