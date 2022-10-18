Carbon-ceramic brakes, standard on the Performante, measure a faintly ridiculous 17.3 inches up front and 14.6 inches out back. The front brakes' 10-piston calipers are roughly the size of our shoes but it's hard to argue with their effectiveness. After three lapping sessions on a quick racetrack, we experienced no fade and the brakes maintained their impressive stopping power and easy modulation.

A welcome surprise to the Performante is the way it rides over bumps and manages its considerable heft around a racetrack. We firmly (there's a suspension pun) believe the switch from air springs to traditional steel springs brings the most benefit here. The steel springs lack the on-the-fly adaptability of the air springs (the shock absorbers are adaptive) but go about their business with more predictability all the while providing a better line of communication form the road to the driver. We've found air springs to be quite the opposite in other high-performance vehicles: overly stiff and lacking in critical feel at the limit.

But Lamborghini would like you to know the Urus Performante is just as home on a dirt road as it is on a paved one. Our brief time in the Performante also found us on a dirt rally track egging the Urus on to get more and more sideways. With its newly developed Rally mode, the Performante is more than happy to carry some fairly lurid angles at some fairly lurid speeds — and that's with the traction and stability systems engaged. Credit goes to the trick differentials, rear-wheel steering and the stability control software for making this somewhat bulky bull dance through medium- and high-speed corners with just as much grace as a Subaru WRX. And, it should be noted, all of this off-road fun was had on the Performante's standard Pirelli tires mounted on 22-inch wheels. Super SUV indeed.