While the SUV might be the bane of most performance enthusiasts, the idea of a Super SUV is even more of a head-scratcher. But SUVs have become a necessary part of every manufacturer's portfolio, and we're pretty impressed with how Lamborghini has managed to infuse its Urus SUV with a pleasing amount of its flamboyant heritage. Still, since the model's debut for 2018, the Urus has felt to us like an SUV that you can take to the racetrack, rather than one you really should.
Enter the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante.
Following the Lamborghini Huracan's successful Performante transformation, the Urus gets a similar higher-performance treatment. With a slight bump in power, better aerodynamics, some targeted weight savings and ultra-sticky tires, the Urus Performante looks to solidify its hold on the super SUV segment. Oh, and you can absolutely use it to go full send down a dirt road, too.