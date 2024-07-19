How can it not be an SUV?

It's difficult to not see the SUV shape in photos, but in the metal, the Purosangue is kind of its own thing. Depending on the angle, it gives any number of different looks. In profile, it's difficult to see the rear doors so it looks vaguely like the old BMW Z3 M Coupe. But the arching rocker panels and sculpted sides give it a lot of tension; it looks like it's ready to pounce. From the front, it looks far lower than any SUV I've ever seen, and while the design is still striking, it's not nearly as attention-grabbing as, say, a Ferrari 296 GTB. Seeing the Purosangue from a rear-three-quarter vantage point reveals the most crossover-esque angle of this Ferrari. Its tall-ish flanks and narrow rear window hint at extra practicality but it never really looks anything remotely close to an SUV.

Looking at the Purosangue from behind the wheel makes it feel, at most, like a higher-riding car. But thanks to its deep dash and never-ending hood, there's no hint of anything remotely practical or utilitarian about the Purosangue.

Open it up

The reason why the Purosangue doesn't immediately expose its four-door layout is the trick design of its rear doors. They're short, devoid of traditional door handles and open up backward — aka suicide style. They're also electrically operated, opening and closing with the push of a button. There's a thick door pillar that makes getting into the rear seats a bit of a squeeze; further proof that this is not an SUV like the Audi RS Q8, etc. Those rear seats look very similar to the ones you get in the front, heavily sculpted and decidedly firm, and the Purosangue is a true 2+2 — there's no bench seat available. It's snug but roomy enough for my 6-foot frame to be comfortable and to not feel claustrophobic.