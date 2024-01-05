The idea of a smaller, more affordable Lamborghini wasn’t a new one when the V10-powered Gallardo was shown to the public at the 2003 Geneva Motor Show. In fact, the idea originated with Ferruccio Lamborghini himself and the ill-fated Urraco. Fast-forward to 1987, and Lamborghini begins the L140 project. The idea was to create another small Lambo. Multiple powertrain options were explored, and by 1998, the engineers at Sant’Agata decided to throw project L140 in the can and start from scratch, borrowing only one idea from it: a V10 engine.

We know how that went. The Gallardo was a hit. In 2024, the future of that now-legendary V10 is in question. Audi, whose R8 shared an engine with the Gallardo and Huracán, isn’t moving forward with the powerplant. In fact, it's recently become more clear that the shared Audi-Lambo V10 is on its way out. That’s why now, the year of the Gallardo’s 20th birthday (if you go by its first model year, not the year it was released), we thought we'd take a look back at the car that helped make Lamborghini what it is today.

The V10 is inseparable from the Gallardo ethos — the Gallardo would likely not be the icon that it is today without it. In other words, the V10 is the Gallardo, and vice versa. The Gallardo’s first V10 was a 5.0-liter cast aluminum alloy unit, with a 90-degree V-shape used to lower the engine’s height. It also lowered the car’s center of gravity and improved rear visibility. This, in conjunction with the Gallardo’s conventional doors, smaller size, and lower price point gave it a reputation as the “usable” Lamborghini. Initially, power was a healthy 500 horsepower — back then 100 horsepower per liter was a lofty figure (and, frankly, it's still impressive to this day). Later outputs rose past 570 horsepower.