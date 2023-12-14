2024 Chevy Blazer EV: How Small Updates Can Make a Big Difference

General Motors has had more than its fair share of difficulties launching Ultium-based electric vehicles on time over the last few years. The gestation of the Cadillac Lyriq was a pained, protracted process and we're only just beginning to see customer cars on the road. The experience was one Chevrolet said it did its best to learn from, and the new Chevy Blazer EV has had a much less difficult time making it into customers' hands.

In fact, one of those customers was us here at Edmunds. While most had to wait for the official launch of GM's first mainstream Ultium EV to get their first taste of the Blazer, we just went right ahead and bought one. We've already put it through its paces on our test track, put it under the microscope with the Edmunds EV Range Test, and pitched it against key rivals like the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5. How did it fare? The video at this link has everything you need to know.