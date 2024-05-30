Starting out with mashing the throttle pedal to the floor, the systems allow the Mach-E Rally to spin all four of its wheels enough to send up an impressive roost of dirt and gravel. Approaching the first 90-degree turn, early but firm braking gets the Rally to scrub off a decent amount of speed as you turn the wheel to get yourself pointed into the corner. Right there, as the weight transfers from the rear to the front of the Mach-E, the back end begins to rotate and the Rally turns effortlessly into the corner. If you need a little countersteer, RallySport mode lets you have it. Want to left foot brake? You can do that, too. The systems are tuned to tolerate inputs and angles that would otherwise cause other EVs to have a total meltdown and stop all the fun. It's not that there aren't still safety nets in place, but after more and more runs through DirtFish's courses, I realized that if you drive the Rally like a rally driver, and not like a total beginner, those systems stay largely out of the way.

As with driving on snow and ice, driving on dirt and gravel is largely about patience and deliberate but early inputs. For someone whose experience is mainly on asphalt, the lack of direct and immediate payoff is a little difficult to adjust to, but the instant torque from the Mach-E's motors satiates the need for some quick results to my inputs. The Mach-E's long wheelbase is another calming factor to the rally experience. Once the vehicle starts to rotate, the breakaway is smoother and more predictable than I expected. On top of that, the power split between the front and rear motors is well judged, allowing the Rally to hold some beautiful slides with as much (or as little) steering input as you'd like. If drifting on dirt is a drug, the Mach-E Rally is your dealer.