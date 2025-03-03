2025 Honda Prologue Gets More Range & Power, Costs the Same

People sure seem to love Honda's GM-powered EV

2024 Honda Prologue Picture
  • written by
    edited by
  • Single-motor Prologue now does 308 miles on a charge.
  • AWD models now make 300 horsepower and 355 lb-ft of torque.
  • And pricing doesn't increase for 2025.

Sometimes Honda's experiments with badge engineering have been pretty good, like when it took the Isuzu Rodeo and made it the first Honda Passport. Other times it went horribly wrong, like when it took the Land Rover Discovery 1 and called it the Crossroad. Then there are the times when Honda's reaching across the aisle has gone really, really well, which has been the case with the GM Ultium-based Prologue electric SUV. The Prologue has proven to be incredibly popular with consumers over the last year, and Honda is making it better for 2025 while not increasing the price.

So, how is Honda improving its first U.S. battery electric vehicle? To start, the Prologue is getting small range increases across the board. Single-motor variants are seeing a 12-mile bump to 308 miles. Dual-motor all-wheel-drive models are getting an additional 13 miles for EX and Touring models and 10 miles for the Elite. This gives them a grand total of 294 miles and 283 miles, respectively. Power and torque are also going up slightly for all models. Single-motor cars now make 220 horsepower and 243 lb-ft, while dual-motor cars make 300 hp and 355 lb-ft. Are these increases earth-shattering? Nope, but they're nice, especially considering they won't cost you any extra.

Consider These Recommendations
2024 Honda Prologue interior

And when we say that the Prologue has proven to be extremely popular with the car-buying public, we're not kidding. Honda claims that the Prologue outsold every other EV without a Tesla badge in Q4 of 2024. Given how things seem to be going for Tesla now, the Prologue may eclipse the stalwart Model Y this year.

One thing that we're curious about is whether these efficiency improvements will get rolled out to 2024 Prologue models. It seems possible since they're likely stemming from software tweaks. We've asked Honda for some clarity on this but didn't hear back in time for publication. We'll update if the company provides any insight.

Pricing for the 2025 Honda Prologue starts at $48,850, including a $1,450 destination fee (up from $1,395 in 2024) before any tax credits or incentives. As of the time of publication, the Prologue does qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

Kyle Hyattby

Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

Nick Yekikianedited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

