- Single-motor Prologue now does 308 miles on a charge.
- AWD models now make 300 horsepower and 355 lb-ft of torque.
- And pricing doesn't increase for 2025.
2025 Honda Prologue Gets More Range & Power, Costs the Same
People sure seem to love Honda's GM-powered EV
Sometimes Honda's experiments with badge engineering have been pretty good, like when it took the Isuzu Rodeo and made it the first Honda Passport. Other times it went horribly wrong, like when it took the Land Rover Discovery 1 and called it the Crossroad. Then there are the times when Honda's reaching across the aisle has gone really, really well, which has been the case with the GM Ultium-based Prologue electric SUV. The Prologue has proven to be incredibly popular with consumers over the last year, and Honda is making it better for 2025 while not increasing the price.
So, how is Honda improving its first U.S. battery electric vehicle? To start, the Prologue is getting small range increases across the board. Single-motor variants are seeing a 12-mile bump to 308 miles. Dual-motor all-wheel-drive models are getting an additional 13 miles for EX and Touring models and 10 miles for the Elite. This gives them a grand total of 294 miles and 283 miles, respectively. Power and torque are also going up slightly for all models. Single-motor cars now make 220 horsepower and 243 lb-ft, while dual-motor cars make 300 hp and 355 lb-ft. Are these increases earth-shattering? Nope, but they're nice, especially considering they won't cost you any extra.
And when we say that the Prologue has proven to be extremely popular with the car-buying public, we're not kidding. Honda claims that the Prologue outsold every other EV without a Tesla badge in Q4 of 2024. Given how things seem to be going for Tesla now, the Prologue may eclipse the stalwart Model Y this year.
One thing that we're curious about is whether these efficiency improvements will get rolled out to 2024 Prologue models. It seems possible since they're likely stemming from software tweaks. We've asked Honda for some clarity on this but didn't hear back in time for publication. We'll update if the company provides any insight.
Pricing for the 2025 Honda Prologue starts at $48,850, including a $1,450 destination fee (up from $1,395 in 2024) before any tax credits or incentives. As of the time of publication, the Prologue does qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.