2025 Honda Prologue Gets More Range & Power, Costs the Same

Sometimes Honda's experiments with badge engineering have been pretty good, like when it took the Isuzu Rodeo and made it the first Honda Passport. Other times it went horribly wrong, like when it took the Land Rover Discovery 1 and called it the Crossroad. Then there are the times when Honda's reaching across the aisle has gone really, really well, which has been the case with the GM Ultium-based Prologue electric SUV. The Prologue has proven to be incredibly popular with consumers over the last year, and Honda is making it better for 2025 while not increasing the price.

So, how is Honda improving its first U.S. battery electric vehicle? To start, the Prologue is getting small range increases across the board. Single-motor variants are seeing a 12-mile bump to 308 miles. Dual-motor all-wheel-drive models are getting an additional 13 miles for EX and Touring models and 10 miles for the Elite. This gives them a grand total of 294 miles and 283 miles, respectively. Power and torque are also going up slightly for all models. Single-motor cars now make 220 horsepower and 243 lb-ft, while dual-motor cars make 300 hp and 355 lb-ft. Are these increases earth-shattering? Nope, but they're nice, especially considering they won't cost you any extra.