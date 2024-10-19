Our Long-Term Chevy Blazer EV Has Another Charging Problem

Warning: Numbers ahead

The Blazer EV has a 400-volt electrical system capable of charging at up to 150 kW. When we first brought our Blazer to the dealership last December, we noted charging issues at that time: We only observed speeds near 150 kW for a few moments after connecting to the Blazer's charge port. It would drop precipitously from there. On several occasions, the DC charging session halted after only a few minutes.

The solution was to replace what Chevy calls the F-sensor. This sensor measures the ambient temperature. If the ambient temperature is too high, it throttles or disables charging to prevent damage to the battery. Our sensor was not reading the correct ambient temperature, which explains why the DC charging sessions stopped soon after we plugged the vehicle in.

For a few months, everything was going well. When plugged into a charger capable of offloading electricity at or above 150 kW, the Blazer's sessions followed a traditional charging curve: spiking initially before a gradual decline until the battery hit 80%, our charging limit for everyday driving. In March, I even drove it from my home east of Los Angeles to Palm Springs and back on a single 80% charge; I plugged into my nearby high-speed fast charger with 4% charge remaining and added 73.9 kWh of energy in just 45 minutes, for an average rate of 98.5 kW. These figures will be important in a moment.

I jumped back into the Blazer EV in May and noted no issues. Across several charges at the same station, the average rate hovered between 95 and 105 kW.

The fun begins (again)

The car went to other editors for a month, and I got into the Blazer EV again in early July. Its first charging event drew an average of 75.5 kW. Not great, but I started with 24% battery remaining, and batteries typically draw more power for longer periods when the beginning state of charge (or SoC) is low. I didn't think anything of it.

A couple weeks later, I brought the car into Puente Hills Chevrolet for the aforementioned firmware update. A week after that, I visited the EVgo station I use almost every time I charge an EV, and that's when I knew something was wrong. After charging at full strength for a few minutes, the instantaneous charge rate fell off a cliff once the SoC hit 55%. It bottomed out at 4 kW and stayed there. I waited for a few minutes to see if whatever I was experiencing resolved itself, but I ended the session prematurely after the electrical rate failed to rise. I chalked it up to a fluke and left the EVgo station.

It became evident there was a real problem during the next charge a few weeks later. I plugged into the same station, with 8 miles of range left and a 3% SoC — roughly the same circumstances as my post-Palm Springs charge back in March. But this time, the Blazer charged at its max capacity of about 150 kW for roughly 9 minutes before rapidly declining, falling to 28 kW just a few minutes later. All in all, adding 76.4 kWh took 77 minutes, for an average rate of 59.7 kW. Remember, the average rate back in March during a similar event was 98.5 kW.