The door panels and center console have textured fabric that looks like something you'd find in a Volvo (that's a compliment). The control knobs have shiny metal, and there are cool details all over the place. Even the seats are impressive with heating, ventilation and massage functions. Over a half day of driving, these seats felt great, with good back and butt support.

Front and center is Cadillac's curved 33-inch display that houses all of the information for the driver and passenger. The crisp-looking screen has bright colors and fast response times. However, it lacks Apple CarPlay; Cadillac does not offer this smartphone-mirroring tech in any of its EVs. I personally think this is a huge mistake, but at least the native system does a good job filling the void with Google Maps and Google Assistant connectivity. The Optiq also offers Dolby Atmos audio through an optional 19-speaker AKG sound system, though you currently need an Amazon Music subscription to use it.

Behind the front seats, the Optiq has decent room in the second row with enough headroom and legroom for your average adult. Families with small kids in car seats might want to consider a larger vehicle, but for everyone else, the space is usable. Same goes for the cargo area, where the Optiq has 26 cubic feet of storage behind the second row. That’s a bit more than you’ll get in the Audi Q4 E-tron and enough to carry a few suitcases without issue.