2025 BMW M5 Prototype First Drive: Why You Should Embrace Plug-In Power

Why go hybrid?

At the heart of the new M5 is an evolution of the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 but now with an integrated M Hybrid system that debuted in the, ahem, highly unique BMW XM. This "hot-vee" V8 still mounts its turbos in between the cylinder banks, spins up to a fairly athletic 7,200 rpm, and churns out 577 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. To the ones keeping score, this alone is less output than the previous M5. But when combined with the electric motor built into the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, those figures spike to ear-perking 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft. But hybrids are lame, amirite?

Being a plug-in hybrid means you don't always have to burn fuel at a rate that 700-plus-hp V8s typically do. The M5's lithium-ion battery offers 14.8 kWh of usable energy, and our best napkin-math guess, based on highly optimistic European WLTP figures, is it should provide around 25 miles of pure electric driving range. When it's time to recharge, the M5 will support up to 11 kW of Level 2 AC power. So figure about 2 hours to top that battery up from empty. BMW didn't have M5 fuel economy figures to share at the time of publishing, either, but if the XM's EPA fuel economy is any indication (14 mpg combined after the battery is depleted), our expectations are hovering somewhere in the high teens.

When you're not crawling through rush-hour traffic, or at the very least you come across a wide-open on-ramp, BMW says the M5 is good for a 0-to-60 mph sprint in a mere 3.4 seconds. If you're wondering how you get 738 lb-ft of torque to hook up on an unprepared surface, the answer is: Send it to all four wheels. Since BMW's acceleration estimates have shown to be a bit conservative once we get its cars to our track for instrumented testing, it wouldn't surprise me to see something closer to 3 seconds. Keep your foot planted and you'll eventually you'll reach 190 mph (or 155 mph if you passed on the M Driver's package).