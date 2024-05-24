If you missed your chance to snatch up one of the 1,000 examples of BMW's M4 CSL available worldwide, fret not. I'm here to tell you that the new 2025 BMW M4 CS is the better car to own.

The CS is still plenty fast

The M4 CSL logged an official Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time of 7 minutes and 18.137 seconds, the quickest time of any production BMW before it. The M4 CS managed an official time of 7 minutes and 21.99 seconds around the 12.9-mile track, trailing the CSL by less than 5 seconds. In the grand scheme of things, that's pretty close.

Although I didn't lap the Nordschleife, I was fortunate to grab some track time in the CS at the Salzburgring in Austria, which features a fun variety of corners from fast-flowing bends to tighter esses and banked downhill decreasing-radius turns. Here, the CS easily proved itself a legitimate track weapon, especially when equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires (a no-cost option).

The amount of customizable drive settings in BMW M cars has always felt a bit like thumbing through a 42-page restaurant menu. The options are overwhelming, but if you're using your M car as a dual-duty track and daily driver, the flexibility of it all begins to make a lot more sense. Virtually all of the systems in the CS, from the adaptive suspension to the steering, braking, and even all-wheel-drive system receive CS-specific tuning.