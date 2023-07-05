Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale: Catch It If You Can

Booming sound, more horsepower, and a giant, striking wing on the back. What more could we want? Well, there is more. Most of the bodywork has been reprofiled for the sake of more extreme aero. There are two new S-ducts in the hood, a reworked underbody, a new front spoiler, reshaped air intakes, and louvers that let air better escape the wheel arches.

Inside, it's stripped down to save weight (and the whole car is around 20 pounds lighter than the standard SF90 despite all the extra aero addenda) with super-light carbon-fiber tubular racing seats and more carbon fiber substituted for leather on the console. So it looks, feels and sounds the way a serious race car should. Plus, the plug-in hybrid provides 9 miles of all-electric mode for a quick trip to the country club.

“The SF90 XX Stradale delivers the most efficient aerodynamic performance of any road-going car in Ferrari’s history, making it comparable only to that of the LaFerrari supercar,” Ferrari said in a statement. “It delivers double the maximum downforce of the SF90 Stradale, improving grip and yielding a palpably faster lap time at Fiorano.”

Unfortunately for most of us, the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider counterpart are limited to 799 and 599 examples, respectively. and they’re all promised already. If you’re lucky, you’ll see a glimpse of one on a road in California. Meanwhile, feast your eyes on that rear wing and the rest of the beautiful bodywork on the SF90 XX Stradale in its close-up shots right here.