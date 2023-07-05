- Ferrari has debuted the SF90 XX Stradale, a more powerful and aerodynamic version of the SF90.
- The new model is the first Ferrari in the last two decades to feature a fixed spoiler.
- Only 799 SF90 XX Stradale hardtop models and 599 of the SF90 XX Spider (convertible) will be built.
Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale: Catch It If You Can
The Prancing Horse just debuted a road-legal XX car for the first time
Spoiler alert: Ferrari’s new limited-edition SF90 XX Stradale is not only the first road-going car in the XX series, but it’s also the first Ferrari model with a fixed rear-wing spoiler since the F50 of the 1990s. Ferrari says the shape of the distinctive feature was designed to work with the same active gurney flap as exists on the SF90, and the result is a beautiful work of art that grips the road. While Ferrari has typically avoided big wings on its road cars, the SF90 XX Stradale is certainly extreme enough to warrant big fixed aero.
The performance is impressive as well. While it shares its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, eight-speed transmission, and three electric motors with the SF90, the XX version is even more invigorating. Ferrari pumped up the V8’s output to 786 horsepower, a 17-hp increase over its predecessor, and added an extra boost in Qualifying mode. When engaged, the hypercar is capable of a total of 1,016 hp.
Launched in 2005, Ferrari’s XX program offers its VIPs access to “extreme and special cars” for track runs at private events. With the SF90 XX Stradale, the brand started with the surreally good qualities of the slightly tamer SF90 and gave it a wild side along with a Fast & Furious nomenclature.
The Italian automaker made a point of refining the aural enjoyment of the new XX model for a deeper and more resonant sound. Ferrari says it optimized the hot tube system to transmit the engine sounds into the cabin, and those who have tested it out so far said that it sounds thrillingly like a race car.
Booming sound, more horsepower, and a giant, striking wing on the back. What more could we want? Well, there is more. Most of the bodywork has been reprofiled for the sake of more extreme aero. There are two new S-ducts in the hood, a reworked underbody, a new front spoiler, reshaped air intakes, and louvers that let air better escape the wheel arches.
Inside, it's stripped down to save weight (and the whole car is around 20 pounds lighter than the standard SF90 despite all the extra aero addenda) with super-light carbon-fiber tubular racing seats and more carbon fiber substituted for leather on the console. So it looks, feels and sounds the way a serious race car should. Plus, the plug-in hybrid provides 9 miles of all-electric mode for a quick trip to the country club.
“The SF90 XX Stradale delivers the most efficient aerodynamic performance of any road-going car in Ferrari’s history, making it comparable only to that of the LaFerrari supercar,” Ferrari said in a statement. “It delivers double the maximum downforce of the SF90 Stradale, improving grip and yielding a palpably faster lap time at Fiorano.”
Unfortunately for most of us, the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider counterpart are limited to 799 and 599 examples, respectively. and they’re all promised already. If you’re lucky, you’ll see a glimpse of one on a road in California. Meanwhile, feast your eyes on that rear wing and the rest of the beautiful bodywork on the SF90 XX Stradale in its close-up shots right here.
Edmunds says
Just once around the track, Ferrari. Please?
The Prancing Horse continues to create magical engineering and gorgeous shapes that will always make us drool.