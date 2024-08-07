While the engine is the star of the show, Audi deployed other tricks to make these SUVs feel more nimble during spirited driving. Standard is a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel-drive system to put the power to the ground. Then there's the optional S Sport package, which adds a fantastic 48-volt active anti-roll system and torque-vectoring rear differential from the RS Q8.

Through some tighter, more technical sections of mountain roads, the SQ7 and SQ8 are much more capable than they look. The air suspension strikes a great balance between comfortable and connected to the road, and it's height-adjustable, depending on which drive mode you’re in. The anti-roll system is a fantastic solution to combat body motions, making the SUVs feel more like sedans during hard cornering.

The only downside? The all-season tires that come standard with the base wheels — they don’t offer anywhere near enough grip to match the SQ7 and SQ8's abilities. But there’s an easy fix; Audi has summer tires available on both models. If you’re planning on driving hard, they’re a must-have.

Here’s the catch

Despite the fantastic driving experience that both the SQ7 and SQ8 offer, there are a few drawbacks. The biggest is the technology. Yes, the infotainment now gets fun themes and third-party apps, but the hardware is old and somewhat buggy.

Three out of the four cars I drove had screen-freezing issues when Apple CarPlay was connected. In one case it removed the visuals from the main menu and never came back. And because the system doesn’t accept over-the-air updates, Audi couldn't suggest an obvious fix for this problem. Outside of CarPlay, I also experienced some issues with response times to inputs.

Audi has a clean-sheet new infotainment system that debuts with the upcoming Q6 E-tron — and I like it a lot. It’s a huge departure from the old version in the SQ7 and SQ8 and will be the standard going forward for the company.