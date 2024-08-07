- The 2025 SQ7 and SQ8 are Audi's two largest performance SUVs.
- The three-row SQ7 and SQ8 are powered by the same turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, making 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque.
- Audi gave both models a few updates including new OLED lighting and redesigned front fascias.
2025 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 First Drive: Oldies but Goodies
Two of the company’s older SUVs are still bangers to drive
We recently drove the refreshed 2025 Audi SQ7 and SQ8, a great reminder that the company isn’t just focused on its growing EV efforts. The S variants of Audi's Q7 and Q8 are drastically more capable than their base models, offering some real personality thanks to a fantastic V8 under their hoods. And while they don’t offer Audi's latest and greatest in-car tech, the SQ7 and SQ8 are still two of the most convincing performance SUVs on the road.
What’s new with the SQ7 and SQ8
Let’s not beat around the bush: These models are getting up there in age. The Q7 went on sale way back in 2017 with the Q8 following behind a year later. In 2020, Audi added the more potent SQ7 and SQ8 to the lineup. Here we are now five years later and the 2025 models are only getting a few updates in an attempt to stay fresh.
Both SUVs get new iterations of Audi’s trick OLED lighting system, which now includes personalized daytime running light signatures. By diving into the menu settings, you can tweak the headlight and taillight design to your liking with four different options.
Other exterior changes include revised front fascias with a much bolder single-frame octagonal grille. That new schnoz comes standard with a satin metallic finish that really stands out, especially against dark paint. The optional Black Optic package provides a much more stealth — and much prettier — look.
In both cars, Audi's MMI infotainment system now features a store to download third-party apps like Spotify, YouTube, etc. You can also change the interior vibes with color themes that tie in screen graphics and ambient lighting
Eight reasons to buy one
Audi does a good job of visually separating the SQ7 from the SQ8, but the truth is that they are essentially mechanical twins. The former packs three rows of seats and is more appropriate for larger families, and the latter is a two-row SUV "coupe" with an emphasis on design. From behind the wheel, they feel the same.
It took about 10 seconds on the road to remember that the SQ7 and SQ8 are lovely to drive, mostly because of their phenomenal 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. This engine makes 500 horsepower and a hefty 568 lb-ft of torque. Audi says that's enough to get either model to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat, but in Edmunds' own testing of an older 2020 SQ7, we achieved 3.9 seconds.
I drove the 2025 SQ7 and SQ8 near Park City, Utah. Even with an elevation of around 6,500 feet, the V8's huge torque was inescapable (thanks, forced induction). With each foot-down moment, the engine's raspy exhaust note was accompanied by a massive surge of power — the combo was exhilarating. Now that Audi's V10 is no longer with us, this is easily the best engine in the company's lineup. And, to put it bluntly, it's the best thing about the SQ7 and SQ8, too.
While the engine is the star of the show, Audi deployed other tricks to make these SUVs feel more nimble during spirited driving. Standard is a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel-drive system to put the power to the ground. Then there's the optional S Sport package, which adds a fantastic 48-volt active anti-roll system and torque-vectoring rear differential from the RS Q8.
Through some tighter, more technical sections of mountain roads, the SQ7 and SQ8 are much more capable than they look. The air suspension strikes a great balance between comfortable and connected to the road, and it's height-adjustable, depending on which drive mode you’re in. The anti-roll system is a fantastic solution to combat body motions, making the SUVs feel more like sedans during hard cornering.
The only downside? The all-season tires that come standard with the base wheels — they don’t offer anywhere near enough grip to match the SQ7 and SQ8's abilities. But there’s an easy fix; Audi has summer tires available on both models. If you’re planning on driving hard, they’re a must-have.
Here’s the catch
Despite the fantastic driving experience that both the SQ7 and SQ8 offer, there are a few drawbacks. The biggest is the technology. Yes, the infotainment now gets fun themes and third-party apps, but the hardware is old and somewhat buggy.
Three out of the four cars I drove had screen-freezing issues when Apple CarPlay was connected. In one case it removed the visuals from the main menu and never came back. And because the system doesn’t accept over-the-air updates, Audi couldn't suggest an obvious fix for this problem. Outside of CarPlay, I also experienced some issues with response times to inputs.
Audi has a clean-sheet new infotainment system that debuts with the upcoming Q6 E-tron — and I like it a lot. It’s a huge departure from the old version in the SQ7 and SQ8 and will be the standard going forward for the company.
There's also the topic of money. Just like virtually every other car in the industry, the SQ7 and SQ8 have increased in price from when they first went on sale. I drove an SQ7 with a healthy list of options that rang in at $116,000 and an SQ8 pushing $124,000. That is a pricey proposition when you consider that the RS 6 Avant’s starting price is in the same neighborhood.
Edmunds says
There’s a likability to the SQ7 and SQ8 that's hard to shake. Even with older technology and six-figure price tags with options, the two are still some of the best-driving large SUVs that money can buy. Who knows how long Audi will decide to keep this V8 in its lineup, so if a high-horsepower family hauler is on your shopping list, these two are worth your consideration.