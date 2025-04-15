The 2026 Audi A6: The 5 Series and E-Class Have a New Rival

One engine, three suspensions

At launch Audi will offer the new A6 only with the 362-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. It will be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, though the engine lacks the mild hybrid assistance that is standard with this mill in other Europe. That also means no fuel economy estimates are available for U.S.-spec cars yet. Historically, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder is offered in U.S.-market A6s as well, so we won’t be surprised to see one of those arrive as a base engine later.

Standard Quattro all-wheel drive will include the ability to decouple the prop shaft driving the rear axle in certain scenarios, improving fuel efficiency. An optional torque-vectoring rear differential paired with standard brake-induced torque vectoring should help improve handling — something we very much wanted from even this car's faster sibling, the S6.

Three suspensions will be offered: standard, sport and adaptive air springs. The sport suspension drops ride height by about 0.8 inch relative to the standard suspension. The optional air suspension can lower the A6 about 1.2 inches relative to cars on the standard springs and dampers, further improving aerodynamics. Rear-axle steering, which operates out of phase (in the opposite direction to the front wheels) at low speeds and in phase (the same direction as the fronts) at moderate and high speeds, will also be optionally available.

Standard wheels will be 19 inches fitted with all-season run-flat tires. A 20-inch option will be available, and 21-inch wheels fitted with summer tires will also be offered.