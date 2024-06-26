The CLE isn't as sporty as the SL or AMG GT, though it is a much more usable and practical car on a day-to-day basis. The stylish interior doesn't skimp on utility, with decent storage for your sunglasses, phone and beverages in both rows. The trunk is large and the rear seat is good for more than just extra luggage. Though small compared to a sedan back seat, the rear seat is significantly larger than the one in the SL or AMG GT. There's enough head- and legroom for a child or smaller passengers to sit comfortably for a few hours, and when combined with the spacious trunk, makes it a great car for a young family to get away on the weekend.

Mercedes offers the CLE with three engines: one four-cylinder and two sixes. The CLE 300 4Matic uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine making 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. A CLE 450 4Matic like our test car uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that makes 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. The AMG CLE 53 also uses a 3.0-liter inline-six, though output gets a bump to 443 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. All three use a nine-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive is standard.

The engines use a 48-volt mild hybrid system, helping both fuel economy and power. The CLE can't drive on electricity alone, but a small battery can help reduce turbo lag, smooth out shifts, and allow for more aggressive use of the stop-start system. It doesn't significantly boost performance or allow for all-electric driving like Mercedes' plug-in hybrid powertrains; instead, it works to subtly enhance things without the complexity of a plug-in system. Fuel economy is rated at 28 mpg combined for the CLE 300 4Matic and 26 mpg combined for the CLE 450 4Matic. We saw an average of 27.4 mpg during our test of the CLE 450 4Matic — a bit disappointing for the class where cars like the BMW 4 Series net upward of 30 mpg combined.

On our local Southern California roads, the CLE 450 4Matic proved to be exceedingly comfortable both on surface streets and on the highway, reaffirming our first impressions from the car. That's notable given that our test car lacked the adaptive air suspension found on Euro-spec models. Mercedes has said the air suspension won't be offered on U.S.-bound cars, but the standard suspension is compliant even on less-than-stellar pavement. It doesn't tune out imperfections as well as the SL, but only the biggest bumps will upset the CLE. It's particularly smooth at freeway speeds, where the car settles down and mutes the road surface.