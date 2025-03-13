2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA First Look: A Glimpse Into the Future

EV first, gas model coming later

The biggest change for the new CLA is that it will now be sold as either a gas-powered sedan or a fully electric vehicle. Aside from a few small design differences, the two look basically identical to each other.

Mercedes put a considerable amount of work into making the electric CLA feel different than its current range of EVs. The CLA's design is more traditional and less egg-ish (see: EQS), and there are some major improvements in efficiency and power.

On the European WLTP test cycle, the CLA managed a massive 492 miles of range in its most efficient form. Even the more powerful version with all-wheel drive did 416 miles, showing impressive numbers across the board. Now, these numbers will drop significantly when the EPA rates the car in the U.S., but our own Edmunds EV Range Test has shown on numerous occasions that Mercedes EVs beat their EPA estimates in the real world.