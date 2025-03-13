- The 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA is here, available first as an all-electric model followed by a gas-powered version.
- With new battery hardware, Mercedes projects impressive driving range and fast-charging capabilities.
- Inside is a fresh tech suite including AI integration with ChatGPT and Google Gemini powering a new Mercedes voice assistant.
2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA First Look: A Glimpse Into the Future
Mercedes' new entry-level CLA shows where the brand is headed
If you’re interested in the future of Mercedes-Benz, take a very close look at the 2026 CLA. It’s not only a huge upgrade for Merc's entry-level model, but an important preview of what’s to come as well.
EV first, gas model coming later
The biggest change for the new CLA is that it will now be sold as either a gas-powered sedan or a fully electric vehicle. Aside from a few small design differences, the two look basically identical to each other.
Mercedes put a considerable amount of work into making the electric CLA feel different than its current range of EVs. The CLA's design is more traditional and less egg-ish (see: EQS), and there are some major improvements in efficiency and power.
On the European WLTP test cycle, the CLA managed a massive 492 miles of range in its most efficient form. Even the more powerful version with all-wheel drive did 416 miles, showing impressive numbers across the board. Now, these numbers will drop significantly when the EPA rates the car in the U.S., but our own Edmunds EV Range Test has shown on numerous occasions that Mercedes EVs beat their EPA estimates in the real world.
Battery charging power is also improved, thanks to new 800-volt architecture. DC fast charging can happen at a maximum of 320 kW, which is quick enough to add 186 miles of range in just 10 minutes. More importantly, the CLA will be the first Mercedes-Benz EV to come with a NACS charging port, so it will be compatible with all Tesla Supercharger stations without needing to use an adapter.
There will be two CLA EVs to choose from when it goes on sale in the States later this year. The entry-level version will be the rear-wheel-drive CLA 250+. Its single motor pumps out 268 horsepower, enough to hit 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, according to Mercedes' estimates. The CLA 350 4Matic comes with all-wheel drive and two motors. It makes a stout 349 hp, dropping the 0-60 mph time to 4.8 seconds. The former is what you’ll want to maximize range; the latter will offer better performance and winter weather traction.
We don't know quite as much about the gas-powered CLA, which is likely to be called the CLA 250. It will use a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with mild hybrid technology. That means that it comes with a small 1.3-kWh battery pack, which allows it to coast without the engine running for brief periods of time. While it won’t get Prius-like fuel economy, the CLA should still be fairly frugal.
Say hi to AI
We’ve seen different levels of AI integration in cars already, but the new CLA is the most complete package yet. Mercedes is leveraging both ChatGPT and Google Gemini to power its AI voice assistant. Without getting too far into the details, ChatGPT will be used to handle your typical queries, while Gemini will be used to leverage Google's location-based data in the car.
So when I asked, “Hey, Mercedes, what’s up with the Dodgers for this coming season?” It responded with info from ChatGPT. Switch over to something like “Hey, Mercedes, I need a list of the best Italian restaurants in this area,” and it uses Gemini. I took some time to throw all sorts of questions at the assistant, and in most cases, it responded with something actually helpful. It does have some limitations — it can’t play a song in Spotify or add something to your Google Calendar — but Mercedes says future software updates will unlock more functionality.
New infotainment tech
Beyond the novelty of the AI voice assistant, there’s new tech all over the CLA. This is the first time we’ve seen the fourth generation of MBUX, the company’s infotainment system. It’s a big panel that extends the length of the dash, housing three different displays. In front of the driver is a digital gauge cluster with a reconfigurable design. In the middle is a large touchscreen that controls most of the car’s functions. There’s a new look to the maps, including Google-sourced information for the first time and a huge range of third-party apps to download. Mercedes still includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard, if you prefer to do things that way.
Finally, there’s an optional display in front of the passenger that can control the music or be used to play games and watch movies, even while the car is driving. A little camera placed in the middle of the car watches the driver to make sure they’re not looking at any content being played on the passenger display. If the driver’s attention moves away from the road, the car will give a series of warnings before ultimately taking the content away.
Some of Mercedes’ tech efforts in the last few years have been overkill, but everything in the new CLA feels more purposeful and less like a novelty. Whether or not customers actually care to use the AI voice assistant on a regular basis definitely remains to be seen.
A thoughtful makeover
The CLA has always been a handsome vehicle, and the new one is no different. It keeps the same “four-door coupe” shape but with more standout design features. The EV's front "grille" has 142 individual three-pointed stars on it, including the giant one in the center that lights up. If that’s not enough stars for you, the headlights and taillights also feature the shape prominently in the middle.
Electric CLAs also benefit from a front trunk (frunk) area — something that no current Mercedes EV offers. It's big enough to accommodate a carry-on size suitcase, making the small sedan a bit more practical. But even if you opt for the gas version, the design is more aerodynamic, with smart features like pop-out door handles.
Though I didn’t spend much time sitting inside the CLA, passenger space feels tight overall, though quality of materials has improved dramatically. That’s been the CLA’s story in the past, so no surprises there. Maybe most surprising is that Mercedes will offer a panoramic glass roof standard on the vehicle — and it doesn’t come with a sunshade. That typically means lots of light (and heat) can enter the cabin, so I’ll be curious to see how it fares when we get a CLA in for testing in Southern California.
Pricing and availability
Mercedes hasn’t said anything official about pricing yet, but we’re hoping to see the gas model come in below $50,000 and the electric version starting below $60,000. Whether or not Mercedes-Benz can make that happen with all of the technology this car offers remains to be seen. But we'll know more when the CLA goes on sale in the not-too-distant future.