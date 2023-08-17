- The 2024 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series is available on both the coupe and convertible.
- Each of the 125 examples coming to the U.S. is finished in Polar Surge Satin paint with a Deep Blue interior.
- This is the first time Lexus has offered these colors on its flagship luxury sport sedan.
- Lexus says the LC 500 Inspiration Series arrives in dealerships early this fall.
2024 Lexus LC Inspiration Series and Its Blue Interior Stun
Limited-edition run of LC 500 Inspiration Series sports bright white paint and blue interior
Having first gone on sale for the 2018 model year, the Lexus LC coupe and convertible still look like street-legal concept cars thanks to their curvaceous lines and taut silhouettes. For a little added visual flair, Lexus is bringing its Inspiration Series back to the LC 500 coupe and convertible for the 2024 model year.
Limited to only 125 units in the U.S. — split between the two body styles — the LC 500 Inspiration has a bold color combination never before offered on this luxurious sports car. Finished in Polar Surge Satin exterior paint and with a Deep Blue cabin, it makes this already eye-catching car even more of an attention grabber. The convertible is also fitted with a blue power-operated soft top, while the coupe features a weight-saving carbon-fiber roof. Also setting the coupe apart from its open-top sibling is a fixed carbon-fiber rear wing that spans the width of the car's rear deck (and then some).
Additional highlights of these special-edition models include small aerodynamic wings, called canards, mounted on each corner of the front bumper. According to Lexus, these help balance lift and keep the LC 500 firmly planted to the road. Each Inspiration Series version of the LC 500 also comes with a Torsen limited-slip differential, 21-inch matte black wheels and rear performance dampers. The coupe also adopts the front and rear underbody braces used on the LC 500 convertible.
Inside, the coupe's vibrant blue leather upholstery with gray stitching includes Alcantara-trimmed sport seats and matching headliner. The convertible features semi-aniline leather and Lexus Climate Concierge to keep your upper back nice and toasty. Each vehicle comes with a 13-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, head-up display, carbon-fiber scuff plates for each door, and an Inspiration Series badge on the center console. It denotes which of the 125 units of LC 500 Inspiration Series you happen to be lucky enough to be driving.
In case you need a quick mechanical refresher course, let's not forget under the hood of every LC 500 is a silky 5.0-liter V8 coupled to a 10-speed automatic that sends 471 horsepower to the rear wheels. According to Lexus, this propels the LC 500 from zero to 60 mph in about 4.4 seconds.
Lexus says to expect the 2024 LC 500 Inspiration Series to arrive at dealerships in early fall of this year. Pricing for the coupe starts at $116,700 for the couple (including $1,350 destination charge) and $121,900 for the convertible. That's approximately a $15,000 premium over the asking price of the standard LC 500 coupe and convertible, but if you're into exclusivity it'll surely be worth the extra coin.
Edmunds says
The Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series is a look-at-me take on what is already a head-turning coupe and convertible.