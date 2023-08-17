2024 Lexus LC Inspiration Series and Its Blue Interior Stun

Having first gone on sale for the 2018 model year, the Lexus LC coupe and convertible still look like street-legal concept cars thanks to their curvaceous lines and taut silhouettes. For a little added visual flair, Lexus is bringing its Inspiration Series back to the LC 500 coupe and convertible for the 2024 model year.

Limited to only 125 units in the U.S. — split between the two body styles — the LC 500 Inspiration has a bold color combination never before offered on this luxurious sports car. Finished in Polar Surge Satin exterior paint and with a Deep Blue cabin, it makes this already eye-catching car even more of an attention grabber. The convertible is also fitted with a blue power-operated soft top, while the coupe features a weight-saving carbon-fiber roof. Also setting the coupe apart from its open-top sibling is a fixed carbon-fiber rear wing that spans the width of the car's rear deck (and then some).