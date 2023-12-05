2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe First Look: An Excellent Amalgamation

Plenty of power

The CLE 53 is equipped with AMG’s most recent 3.0-liter inline-six that uses both an electric motor and a turbocharger. Enhancements to the motor and turbo raise output to 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque (increasing briefly to 443 lb-ft with an overboost function engaged) — a healthy bump from the old E 53 and its 429 hp and 384 lb-ft. That’s plenty for a car this size.

The CLE 53 further employs a nine-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes' 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, which adds a fun, rear-drive-only Drift mode. There's also standard rear-axle steering, enabling the rear wheels a maximum steering angle of 2.5 degrees, either in opposition to the front wheels at low speeds (for tidier U-turns) or in the same driection at higher speeds (for better stability on the freeway). These features are also found in the new AMG GT Coupe.

If you have a car going fast, you’ll eventually need it to stop, and stop quickly. The AMG CLE 53 is equipped with a high-performance braking system with 14.6-inch rotors and four-piston fixed calipers up front and 14.2-inch rotors with single-piston floating calipers in the rear.