2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE First Drive: Nails the Brief

Once you do move to the interior, you'll be met with the same design Mercedes has stuck with since the reveal of the current S-Class. A digital instrument cluster sits in front of the driver and is flanked by a portrait-style center display that controls almost all of the car's major functions. Everything from maps to music and even Angry Birds (not kidding) is controlled by the center screen. Despite being relatively menu-heavy, the interface itself is darn simple to use and presents almost none of the learning curve of the old MBUX systems.

We've rarely leveraged a complaint at Mercedes' new interior template from a design perspective and we won't start now. In the CLE it remains a great-looking place to sit thanks to a decluttered dash, great sightlines and driver-oriented setup. It does fall down in terms of usability, however. Touch-sensitive controls are used for everything from the volume control to the rearview mirror adjusters and they're both too fiddly and less accurate than more typical physical controls would be. In addition to those concerns, some of the interior plastics, especially those on the doors and below your beltline, feel low-quality and rough to the touch.

But this is a luxury coupe, and all concerns about how it looks and feels on the inside should come second to the way it drives. We first drove the CLE 300, which is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that kicks out 225 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It's paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.