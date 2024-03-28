First off, let's talk about how rad Mercedes' new Verde Silver paint looks on the E-Class; this is a stunning shade that lights up in direct sunlight but keeps a subtle green glow at night. It really works with the 20-inch multispoke wheels on our E 450 tester, though we think it'd be a whole lot classier without the AMG-line front fascia — something that stupidly comes standard on every U.S.-spec E-Class. The E 450's rear end, on the other hand, is nothing but elegant, though the MB logo taillights might be a kitschy step too far.

The base E 350 is visually identical to the more powerful (and more expensive) E 450 — save for the alphanumeric badge on the trunklid, natch. Instead, the big difference is what's under the hood. The E 350 uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, good for 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, while the E 450 steps up to a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

Both engines are paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that can produce as much as 23 hp and 148 lb-ft of supplemental boost. This means the engine's stop-start system can be used more liberally; the engine will cut off before the E-Class comes to a complete stop and there's enough shove to get the sedan up and moving while the engine fires back up. The best fuel economy comes from the E 350 and its EPA-estimated 27 mpg in combined driving. That's fine, though it's interesting that a similar BMW 530i gets 30 mpg combined.