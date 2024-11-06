Skip to main content

Our Chevy Colorado, Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma Aren't Hitting Their Fuel Economy Numbers

But maybe we're to blame?

Toyota Tacoma vs. Chevy Colorado vs. Ford Ranger
  • written by
    Editor, CarMax
    Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 1999 BMW M Roadster to local punk shows.
  • We have three midsize trucks in our long-term fleet: a Chevy Colorado Z71, a Ford Ranger FX4 and a Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road.
  • None of them are hitting their EPA-estimated fuel economy numbers.
  • Two of the trucks aren't even close.

A midsize truck has a few distinct points of appeal compared to a full-size pickup. It's easier to park, better for navigating city streets, and it should dust a half-ton truck when it comes to fuel economy. We currently have three midsize trucks in our long-term test fleet and, so far, they're all disappointing us when it comes to fuel economy. 

The numbers

The Chevrolet Colorado, Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger are all part of our long-term test fleet, where we buy or borrow a vehicle for 12 months with the aim of putting 20,000 miles on the odometer. We got the Colorado first and it has nearly 18,000 miles, while the Ranger and Tacoma are right around the 10,000-mile mark.

That's enough miles to have an opinion on overall fuel economy, and we've taken a rather dim view of our trucks' performance.

See 144 2024 Ford Ranger vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These RecommendationsAdvertisement

Midsize Truck Fuel Economy

Vehicle
EPA combined (est.)
Edmunds observed
Difference
Best fill
Chevy Colorado19 mpg17.5 mpg-1.5 mpg20.5 mpg
Ford Ranger22 mpg18.6 mpg-3.4 mpg20.8 mpg
Toyota Tacoma21 mpg17.0 mpg-4.0 mpg22.4 mpg
Long-term Ford Ranger rear 3/4

As you can see, we've seen poor fuel economy with all three trucks. Regarding the Tacoma, Steven Ewing, director of editorial content, had this to say: 

"Really struggling to hit the Taco's EPA fuel economy estimates," he wrote. "On several fill-ups where I did nothing but highway driving in between, I couldn't even hit 20 mpg. Granted, that was in Utah, with 80-mph speed limits (Utah, I love you). But even in California at 70-75 mph in heavier highway traffic, I couldn't get anywhere near 23 mpg highway."

Brent Romans, director of written content, isn't thrilled with the maximum range on our Ford Ranger:

"Our Ranger's range is not so great," Romans wrote. "Even on long highway drives, I've found that I can't make it more than 380 miles or so before I need to stop and fill up. Based on our testing data, this isn't significantly different from what we're getting from our Chevy Colorado and Toyota Tacoma test trucks. Still, I'm pretty certain I could make it past 400 miles on a single tank with a little effort in those vehicles."

2023 Chevy Colorado front 3/4

Is it possible we're the problem?

Of course. We're the ones driving these vehicles and it's well known that driving style affects fuel economy. But aside from the Colorado, we're not even within spitting distance of the EPA's estimates. Our best fills back this up: We've cleared the EPA estimate with the Tacoma and Colorado, but by slender margins. And we've failed to do so at all on the Ranger. 

We've also struggled to hit the EPA estimate in our 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid, returning just 19.9 mpg in combined driving. That's 4.1 mpg lower than the EPA estimate, and our best fill (25.5 mpg) is similarly not much better than what the EPA estimates. 

And, yes, the EPA fuel economy numbers are estimates. But if fuel economy is a primary motivator for buying a midsize truck, it's worth considering how efficient your truck will be when you're behind the wheel. Take one for a test drive and reset the trip before you leave the dealer lot to get a sense of how it'll perform during typical driving. 

Jake Sundstromby

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 1999 BMW M Roadster to local punk shows.

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model