Our Chevy Colorado, Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma Aren't Hitting Their Fuel Economy Numbers

A midsize truck has a few distinct points of appeal compared to a full-size pickup. It's easier to park, better for navigating city streets, and it should dust a half-ton truck when it comes to fuel economy. We currently have three midsize trucks in our long-term test fleet and, so far, they're all disappointing us when it comes to fuel economy.

The numbers

The Chevrolet Colorado, Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger are all part of our long-term test fleet, where we buy or borrow a vehicle for 12 months with the aim of putting 20,000 miles on the odometer. We got the Colorado first and it has nearly 18,000 miles, while the Ranger and Tacoma are right around the 10,000-mile mark.

That's enough miles to have an opinion on overall fuel economy, and we've taken a rather dim view of our trucks' performance.