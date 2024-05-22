Jeep Races a Tesla Model Y in New Wagoneer S EV Teaser

Jeep Wagoneer S EV specs

Jeep claims that the upcoming Wagoneer S will have 600 horsepower and 617 lb-ft of torque. This lofty figure is likely reserved for top-spec models, and we expect lesser trims to have something closer to 400 hp. As for the EV's 0-to-60-mph time, Jeep says the Wagoneer S will make the sprint in just 3.4 seconds. Interestingly, Jeep notes that this figure is with 1 foot of rollout subtracted. Edmunds does not report our 0-to-60 numbers with rollout, so we'll see how close the EV gets to that claim once we get one in for testing.

As for range, Jeep said the Wagoneer S will be able to go more than 300 miles on one charge. But again, we expect that number to be reserved for certain trims, not all versions.

Despite the Wagoneer name, this new EV looks to be about as large as a Tesla Model Y. The gas-powered Wagoneer is a massive body-on-frame SUV, and those expecting something that large will likely be disappointed. A truly massive rear spoiler hangs off the rear deck of the Wagoneer S, and this video gives us a peek at some of the EV's terrain modes, meaning Jeep is still keeping its off-road roots in mind.