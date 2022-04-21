2023 Honda Accord: Everything We Know

The Accord is one of Honda's longest-running nameplates. It's been with us since 1976 and is a standard bearer in the midsize sedan segment. After all this time, it's still the one the competition has to live up to. But Kia, Hyundai, Toyota and others have recently closed the gap on the Accord. That's why, in order to keep the likes of the Kia K5 and Toyota Camry at bay, we think the Accord will get a heavy reworking for 2023.

Same bones, fresh looks

If we want an idea of what Honda will do for the 11th-generation Accord, we have to look no further than its little sibling. The new Civic's body in white is stiffer and contains plenty of new parts. But it uses the same platform as the car that came before it. The Accord will likely follow that very same formula, with refreshed components and new manufacturing techniques bolstering its older bones. It might sound like a rehash, but that's not a bad thing given how competent the Accord already is.

Don't expect anything revolutionary on the outside either. The Accord's refined styling has stood the test of time, and it looks as fresh today as when the current version debuted for the 2018 model year. If anything, the Accord will take some cues from the Civic here, as well. We expect a more squared-off front end, and it wouldn't surprise us if Honda decided to clean up the rear pillar area and the back end. A lower, stronger shoulder line, reworked headlights and simplified taillights will all make their way to the next Accord.

What's under the hood?

This will probably come as no surprise, but Honda will likely keep the same trio of engine options when the new Accord makes its debut. As a refresher, Accord buyers currently can opt for three distinct powertrain options. The first is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that makes 192 horsepower and that same number in torque. You'll find it under the hood of most Accords, but there is a meatier option: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 252 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. Lastly there is the Accord Hybrid, which pairs a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors to make a total output of 212 horsepower and net 47 mpg on the EPA's combined cycle.

It's possible that Honda will make some tweaks to the powertrains for the sake of efficiency, but engines and transmissions that carry over unchanged would come as little surprise. The Accord's lineup provides both performance and efficiency, depending on what you value most. It's also likely that, while some competitors such as the Camry have the option for all-wheel drive, the Accord will remain a front-wheel-drive-only machine.

Trims and interior updates

Honda's trim structure is unified across most of its products, and the next Accord will follow the same style. LX-trimmed cars will serve as the base models, while the Touring trim remains the top dog. In between those will be the Sport and EX-L spec Accords. Hybrid models also will retain that trim order to keep things simple. As for major interior updates, the next Accord will likely crib buttons, knobs and switches from the Civic. The dashboard will have a more linear design, the instrument cluster in front of the driver will feature new tech, and other niceties like the Bose sound system will likely be available on higher trims. We also expect adjustments to the Accord's interior dimensions for a bit more room inside.

2023 Accord pricing and on-sale date

The next Accord will likely start close to the current Accord's $27,135 starting price. As for when it goes on sale, with an expected unveiling later this year, the 2023 Accord will probably hit dealerships sometime late this year.

Edmunds says

An all-new Accord is on the way, and we expect a number of small changes that add up to a big improvement on the current car.