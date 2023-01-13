VIDEO: 2023 GR Corolla Morizo vs. 2023 Civic Type R Autocross Shootout

So, that's exactly what we did. This isn't a full-on comparison and instead a test of what these two can do on a short but tricky autocross course. In Toyota's corner is the super-limited-edition GR Corolla Morizo Edition. The engine makes the same 300 horsepower as the standard GR'olla that's sent to all four wheels, but the back seat has been removed, the chassis has been stiffened, the curb weight reduced, and the wheels wrapped in supersticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. Honda's offering is, well, the standard Civic Type R. It does have a back seat and doesn't enjoy the same ultra-sticky tires the Corolla does, but it makes more power at 315 hp and, as the last Type R proved, is far from wrong-wheel-drive.

So, who's your money on? The Corolla's shorter wheelbase and AWD make it a favorite for this event, but cold weather on the day of filming meant the tires couldn't quite get up to temperature. The Type R is front-wheel-drive but has masses of traction and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that aren't quite as sensitive to colder weather. Both are punchy off the line, but the Corolla's AWD helps eke out some extra pace and that should give it an advantage. Can the Type R claw it back or is the Corolla just too quick? Watch the video to find out.

It's worth noting that the winner in this video only wins in the autocross setting. A different test with different conditions might net a different result, or the same one. But one thing is for sure: It was a good way to have fun in two excellent little cars.