Hyundai Unveils New Ioniq 6 Electric Sedan

Hyundai made a splash this year with the retro-inspired Ioniq 5, the automaker's first vehicle designed to be an electric vehicle from its inception. We're huge fans of the Ioniq 5 — it currently sits at the top of our rankings of the best luxury electric SUVs. Even though the Ioniq 5 is pretty new, its overall excellence made us wonder what's next for the burgeoning Ioniq sub-brand.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer. Hyundai just unveiled its next electric vehicle, aptly named the Hyundai Ioniq 6, and we believe it's due early next year. The Ioniq 6 is an ultrasleek sedan built on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that underpins the Ioniq 5. It also uses some of the same design elements that give the Ioniq 5 its unique looks — namely the pixelated headlight and taillight clusters — before really going off in its own direction. Here's everything we know so far.

The exterior design sure is something