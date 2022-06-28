Hyundai Unveils New Ioniq 6 Electric Sedan

- Hyundai pulls the wraps off its newest EV, the Ioniq 6.
- The exterior design is challenging, to say the least.
- It will likely share powertrain with the current Ioniq 5.
Hyundai made a splash this year with the retro-inspired Ioniq 5, the automaker's first vehicle designed to be an electric vehicle from its inception. We're huge fans of the Ioniq 5 — it currently sits at the top of our rankings of the best luxury electric SUVs. Even though the Ioniq 5 is pretty new, its overall excellence made us wonder what's next for the burgeoning Ioniq sub-brand.
Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer. Hyundai just unveiled its next electric vehicle, aptly named the Hyundai Ioniq 6, and we believe it's due early next year. The Ioniq 6 is an ultrasleek sedan built on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that underpins the Ioniq 5. It also uses some of the same design elements that give the Ioniq 5 its unique looks — namely the pixelated headlight and taillight clusters — before really going off in its own direction. Here's everything we know so far.
There's really no getting around the fact that the Ioniq 6 looks strange. To my eyes, the exterior is an amalgamation of styling cues from other cars. The front end looks like a Polestar 2 with a slim grille and first-generation Ford Focus headlights. The profile and pinched rear are nearly identical to those of the Mercedes CLA and CLS, with a Prius-like mid-window spoiler thrown in for good measure.
It's not terribly cohesive, but we suppose some sacrifices had to be made to achieve the Ioniq 6's ultra-low 0.20 drag coefficient. For reference, that would make the Ioniq 6 only slightly bulkier than the world's most aerodynamic production car, the Mercedes-Benz EQS.
The few images we see of the Ioniq 6's interior reveal a cabin that is more muted than the bodywork. It's not too dissimilar to that of the Ioniq 5. The steering wheel looks essentially the same, as do the dual 12-inch digital instrument panel and central touchscreen that share a single housing. However, the air vents in the middle and in front of the passenger now lie on a single plane, in contrast to the bulging center area on the Ioniq 5. The shots here also reveal a number of 64-color ambient lighting strips that give the interior an elegant look.
Other than revealing the use of eco-friendly interior materials, Hyundai has not yet announced any other details of the Ioniq 6, including its features set or powertrain (although we think both will essentially mirror those of the Ioniq 5). Check back in early July when the Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be fully unveiled.
The Ioniq 6 is the next chapter in Hyundai's electric renaissance. Too bad the sedan's design isn't as cohesive as that of the Ioniq 5 hatchback/SUV.