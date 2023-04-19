While Nürburgring lap times might not mean much to everyone, it's a straightforward way for automakers to one-up each other. The new Type R's time is a stellar 7 minutes and 44.881 seconds. Those who with long memories for stats like this will go "wait a second, the old one was faster!" But it wasn't. The reason the time of the old FK8 Type R's time of 7:43.80 appears quicker than the new car's is, essentially, because in 2019 the Nürburgring got even longer.

Before 2019, the finish line was actually 760 feet before the starting line. In 2019, the two became one, and the official track length grew from 12.8 miles to 12.944 miles, and official lap times have been slightly longer ever since. But, consider that, despite the added length (just over one-eighth of a mile), the new Type R is only a second slower than the old one, and you get an idea of just how quick the new car is.