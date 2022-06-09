2023 Nissan Altima Has a Fresh Face and New Tech

The Nissan Altima currently sits at No. 6 in our ranking of midsize sedans, but don't let the existence of superior four-doors disqualify it from consideration. In fact, we think the Altima has a couple of killer apps — it's one of the only vehicles in the class to offer all-wheel drive, and the optional ProPilot Assist suite of driving aids is excellent. If you want the best adaptive cruise and lane keeping system the class has to offer, ProPilot Assist might make up for the Altima's unremarkable driving feel and busy ride.

You might also be swayed by the handful of updates in store for the 2023 Nissan Altima due this fall. Nissan is gracing the Altima with a refreshed front end, a new touchscreen and more for this sedan's midgeneration refresh. Here's everything we know.

Modest upgrades

In a typical refresh, the automaker introduces new exterior styling that immediately differentiates the vehicle from the outgoing model. Nissan seems to be happy with the Altima's current design, as the only meaningful change on the outside is to the front end. The revised Altima removes the V-shaped chrome strip that bifurcated the grille. The triangular elements located below the headlights are also larger this time around, and LED headlights are now included as standard equipment.

The most significant addition to the interior is the new 12.3-inch touchscreen that's standard on the SL and SR VC-Turbo and optional for the SV. It replaces the previous 8-inch option and adds wireless Apple CarPlay in the process. (Android Auto smartphone integration still requires a wired connection.) A wireless changing pad and Wi-Fi hotspot are also along for the ride.

So far, so good, but Nissan does have a bit of bad news for those looking for a fully decked-out Altima. The previous top-spec Platinum model — which came with goodies like a 360-degree parking camera and driver's seat memory settings — is no more. We won't miss it though — it cost quite a bit more than the SL one step down the ladder and didn't add much.

Edmunds says

Nissan adds a few minor upgrades to the 2023 Altima to keep it fresh, halfway through this generation's life cycle.