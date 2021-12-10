10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint

So let's take a break from the norm and talk about the most recent and notable redesigns across the automotive landscape. We'll give credit to the designers who got it right, but we'll also call out the ones who dropped the ball.

BMW 8 Series

The original BMW 8 Series was produced throughout the 1990s and was a standout among other sport luxury coupes at the time, as well as anything in BMW's own portfolio. The profile's long hood, low-slung stance and short tail are easily recognizable, as is its use of short pop-up headlights and a tiny BMW signature twin-kidney grille. Sadly, it was relegated to "one-hit-wonder" status when the 8 Series was discontinued in 1999.

Two decades later, BMW revived the 8 Series. It's a safe bet that the pressure was on the designers to deliver a vehicle that was worthy of its heritage. Thankfully, it appears they were up to the task, as the second-generation redesign delivers much of the sophisticated style of its predecessor.

The similar profile suggests forward motion and more power than a normal hood can contain — a design trick that car designers have been using for over a century. Up front, the widened BMW kidney grilles blend nicely into the headlights for a cohesive face, allowing it to fit seamlessly into the rest of the BMW lineup while still retaining some subtle personality of its own. Meanwhile, the sculpted body at once visually slims the vehicle down and adds weight wherever needed.

It's a sexy coupe that evokes the personality of its predecessor without being beholden to it. Rather than a blatant recycling of nostalgia, this new BMW 8 Series stands on its own solid footing.