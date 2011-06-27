Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Sedan Consumer Reviews
XTS
This car is the best car that I have owned. The car rides quietly, runs great and looks great. Did I say that it produced in North America not Asia. Service just down the road with plenty of GM dealers to take care of every need. The quality of the car for the cost is excellent you will not be disappointed with the xts take a look. I've had the car for one year and it had proven to be excellent on the road in upstate New York's winter wonderland. With snows on all four wheels it will go through almost any snowy conditions. The XTS now has 27,000 miles on it and is running very well. Only routine maintenance has been preformed on the car and it is included in the price of the car so there are no out of pocket expenses in caring for this vehicle. We have taken the XTS on several long trips to the Carolina's and it gets over 30 miles per gallon while on the freeways and it is very comfortable to drive long distances. The xts has 37000 miles on it and was recently in for service for rear axle service. Was loaned a new Cadillac to drive during the service. Received excellent service from the dealer warranty is excellent. Oil changes are included with this car another great feature. Very happy with the vehicle and all of the features it offers.
Feel Young Again Drive a Cadillac XTS
Love my car. I am enjoying the ride, the music, talking on the phone, the seat adjustments are perfect, the backup camera is best thing ever, easy to park, the radio super, car locks excellent, Only negative seats to narrow and not plush enough.
Problems with the GM 6 speed transmissions
Buyers should be aware that Cadillac has problems with the transmissions. I read online that other owners have had problems after 100,000 miles. Mine is already hard shifting! Dealer claims nothing is wrong. Took it to a two third party transmission shops and both said that they are aware of transmission problems with the GM 6 speed transmissions. Buyer beware.
Life with our XTS Cadillac is a beautiful thing.
Look for what you get for the money. The XTS has a elegant appearance, it is large and comfortable thru out. Performance is every good, just drive one and note the fine brakes, steering and ride. The warranty is excellent and Cadillac dealers are not difficult to fined. If you can't fined a Cadillac service center there are GM dealerships everywhere. This car has a lot to love. Why buy a German car that cost twice as much?
Better than the MKS I had.
I traded in MKS for this vehicle and I have been rewarded with a more comfortable, more stylish and more efficient vehicle that has just been easier to live with. The engines are rated similarly, but I assume the Caddy is a lighter vehicle because the acceleration is healthier and the fuel bills smaller (The engine turns 2000 rpm @ 80mph). The MKS had an elegant interior, but it was tight for everyone. The XTS also feels like an easier transition from the imports I had always driven before owning the MKS. No one will confuse this car for a Buick, as they often did with the MKS and where the MKS did give the impression of being more expensive than it was, the Caddy is sleek and high tech-sometimes a little too much so, as I feel like I am driving the Starship Enterprise at times-the technology works and works well, but somehow the MKS seemed to have a bit more soul at times. Those things not withstanding, I couldn't possibly go back to the MKS. I've only needed servicing and maintenance-no repairs even at 125,000 miles. 10 hour drives don't beat me up anymore and I just feel better since I bought it. At 195000 miles, nothing has changed. My only gripe would be the electronically controlled shocks/struts are $300 a piece and I cannot in good conscience tell you whether or not they actually improve the ride or handling. The car is still rock solid and anything that has needed attention was either a maintenance item suvh as tires, brakes and shocks or headlights and taillights. Strangely, the decorative LED steip on the passenger side has fallen victim to a leak in the headlamp housing and this must be a common issue because I see plenty of other XTS with this same malady. Otherwise, it is hard to beat this vehicle in it's overall goodness.
