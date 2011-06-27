Used 2013 Cadillac SRX SUV Consumer Reviews

FIRST CADILLAC pops5x , 11/09/2013 38 of 39 people found this review helpful 'We bought this Performance fwd model for the Mrs' daily "around town" car about six months ago. Our friends and family love its snappy looks which draws a lot of attention. It's exciting to drive and ride in. Powerful engine/transmission drive line. Sporty handling, comfortable seats and ride. Lots of room in front, but legroom in rear is tight when front seat(s) are all the way back. Beautiful, luxurious, quiet interior. The CUE system? Well, just like our iPhones it's a fun challenge, and we are conquering both. We wouldn't want to do without either. Report Abuse

SRX-Premium Edition viniadf , 07/16/2013 34 of 36 people found this review helpful We have a 2013 Cadillac SRX Premium Edition, FWD. I purchased this vehicle for my wife, but to be honest about it, I love it too!!! We have 1000 miles on the vehicle as I write this review, thus this will only include our initial impressions. Overall I would rate the vehicle a 10+ on features and styling. I would rate it at 6-7 regarding fuel economy. I give it a 9 on handling.

Not Quite There but close pensman , 04/14/2014 Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful The SRX handles well, especially on highways; but visibility is an issue. The rear view mirror is too small. Probably the worst I have dealt with but I suspect the size is such because of the side "pillars" which can obscure your view. So you really need those side mirrors that light up to warn you when a car is passing. Having the defensive driving add-in helps. Plus my model has a driver's seat that vibrates should you start to drift into another lane. On the highway, I have managed to get 24 mpg. The CUE system needs some major improvements as it is totally non-intuitive nor can apps be added to it which I believe is a big mistake. And the HD radio can drift which makes it difficult to hold on to a station. Storage in the rear compartment is excellent. No spare tire, just a can of stuff that you use to halt a leak/puncture as you then limp in for help. I have had a few problems with the power driver's seat. The seat refused to drop down. It was repaired, unsuccessfully, several times. Finally, I insisted the seat and power mechanism be replaced. But after I left the car with the dealer, who promised to drive it and prove the repairs worked, I received a call informing me the entire seat and all would be replaced. I still enjoy the car but my wife isn't as enthusiastic. Actually, she hates it. She finds she can't cope with the rearview mirror. She drives an Audi Q5. I like the way the SRX handles, and it is great for highway driving and holds the road well for a front wheel drive car. This Caddy is still a road winner. A friend bought the new XT5 and I have noticed some good tweaks, but this model is still great to drive but I have wished at times there was more storage in the back. Time has passed but the car is still a winner with me. As I take care of my cars, the SRX looks new. I'd like to trade it in for a new XT5 but I can't come up with a good enough reason. It's good that I like this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Cadillac SRX Review Kevin Taube , 10/26/2015 Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 36 of 39 people found this review helpful We were looking for a late model used CTS sedan when we came across this 2013 SRX Performance model. The car was a lease return and had only 11,300 miles on it. The car is also Certified, meaning we get an extended warranty for no additional cost. The Cadillac salesman was very helpful and came down to meet our offer without making us go through annoying back and forth with a sales manager. Overall, a very good experience. The car is primarily for my wife and met her requirement for AWD and outward visibility. Having a very positive experience with the 3.6 engine in my older CTS, I was pleased to see that this car had the same motor. This motor has proven its performance and reliability for more than 10 years on tens of thousands of GM cars and trucks, including the Chevy Camaro. After more than two months, we are very pleased with the car. We enjoy the XM radio on the CUE system and the back up camera and parking assist features work flawlessly. The car even brakes automatically to prevent backing into a bush (or worse). While it does not afford an overly generous amount of space in the rear cargo area, few SUV's of this size do. The auto power lift gate opens the door well out of head bumping range and is adjustable should you prefer less of a lift height. The front seats are very supportive and appear to be made of quality materials and craftsmanship. The heated power seats will adjust to any reasonable position and provide very good support. The sun roof is very impressive, opening up directly overhead for front passengers and having a fixed roof window for those in the rear. Overall a very comfortable and solid ride car. The performance is the best part of this car. It goes fast and shifts authoritatively. The car will carve turns at speeds twice that of those posted with no noticeable body roll. Steering is taught and braking superb. Acceleration is outstanding for a two ton SUV. It should be noted that the Performance model does require that you give up that softer, quieter Cadillac ride to a noticeable degree. If that's a concern, you should consider one of their world class sedans. We are very happy with this car and would buy it again. If you're concerned about buying a Cadillac, you needn't be. Cadillac has come a long way in ten years and is making great cars. And you will have the added benefit of knowing that you are supporting an American company. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value