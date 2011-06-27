Used 1990 Cadillac Seville Sedan Consumer Reviews
Only 49,000 Miles and...
Just purchased this car from it's original owner who kept it garaged and never driven in rain or snow. Picked it up for a song. $900. I thought I hit the lottery. The body is perfect with a couple small dings and scratches. But from sitting so long the pay off was not at all what I expected. Only 49K and had to replace the tranny costing $1800. Fixed the Cruise, blinker, A/C, Rear shocks are next and heater core is believed to be clogged. The performance and ride are tight and squeak free. She gets up and goes! I thought I was just going to do a little touch up work on the dings and all my money went into fixing the quirks. :(
Nice Little Chariot with Good Quality Build
The ride, handling, quietness and finesse of the Cadillac Seville are amazing. This is a quality vehicle. Use proper care and maintenance and it will treat you right. I have never had a problem with it.
The 1990 STS
The 1990 STS continues Cadillac's commitment to excellence. Yet it departs from the "old-fogie" connotation of the Cadillac name. It has a spacious and comfortable interior, along with a sporty design on the outside. It drives very smoothly, and handles well. My car just turned 170,000 miles, and is still running strong. This is testament to the value of preventative maintnance, and the quality in manufacturing of Cadillac and GM automobiles.
Grand Dad's Caddy
Seville was definitely THE car for my 94 year old grandfather when he bought it 9 years before he passed on at 103. This car is a bargain. In fact this car is a sleeper. Buy it for a song and sing all the way to the bank. And, it also holds its own at the country club and fancy restaurants. Very dignified. But otherwise, a big step up from buying a new XYZ for much more money. The "mature" drivers put only a very few gentle miles on these babies.
love hate relationship
I loved this car but it gave me alot of trouble. This was my first car bought for 2500 with 93000 miles. I went over a year with radiator fan, winshield wipers, and heat in Minnesota. One day it would run like a dream the next it would barely get to 70. I really didn't want to get rid of it but needed something more reliable to go to college with. List of things that didnt work: front struts, ac, heater core, heater fan, interior lights and gauges flicker, went through three batteries one started on fire, tranny slipped, 6 fuel injectors went out, remote trunk release, radiator fan so i couldn't idle more then 3 min, windshield wiper arm broke, rear window defroster, very uneven tire wear.
Sponsored cars related to the Seville
Related Used 1990 Cadillac Seville Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner