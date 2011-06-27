  1. Home
2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

Very dependable, smooth ride and many compliments

Jim H, 03/18/2020
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

We own a premium and love everything about it. We lost count on the number of people that came up to us saying it was the sharpest one they've seen. We have the Bronx Dune Metallic with chrome wheels.

Flashy Caddy!

Gina L. Rininger, 06/05/2019
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

Find what you want & like....don't compromise just because the Dealer says its a "good deal"!!

My Best Caddy Ever!

Al Lentz, 01/28/2020
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Having owned to previous Escalade's I pretty much knew I would love this model and I do. All the necessary bells and whistles. Great ride and looks are epic....a real head turner in black with the snowflake chrome wheels! Love it!

Best vehicle ever. The platinum ESV

Jaime, 08/11/2019
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Plush.from model below night and day

Report Abuse
