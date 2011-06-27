2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

Very dependable, smooth ride and many compliments Jim H , 03/18/2020 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We own a premium and love everything about it. We lost count on the number of people that came up to us saying it was the sharpest one they've seen. We have the Bronx Dune Metallic with chrome wheels. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Flashy Caddy! Gina L. Rininger , 06/05/2019 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Find what you want & like....don't compromise just because the Dealer says its a "good deal"!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

My Best Caddy Ever! Al Lentz , 01/28/2020 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Having owned to previous Escalade's I pretty much knew I would love this model and I do. All the necessary bells and whistles. Great ride and looks are epic....a real head turner in black with the snowflake chrome wheels! Love it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse