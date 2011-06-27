2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$75,195
Compare dealer price quotes
Very dependable, smooth ride and many compliments
Jim H, 03/18/2020
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
We own a premium and love everything about it. We lost count on the number of people that came up to us saying it was the sharpest one they've seen. We have the Bronx Dune Metallic with chrome wheels.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Flashy Caddy!
Gina L. Rininger, 06/05/2019
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful
Find what you want & like....don't compromise just because the Dealer says its a "good deal"!!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
My Best Caddy Ever!
Al Lentz, 01/28/2020
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Having owned to previous Escalade's I pretty much knew I would love this model and I do. All the necessary bells and whistles. Great ride and looks are epic....a real head turner in black with the snowflake chrome wheels! Love it!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best vehicle ever. The platinum ESV
Jaime, 08/11/2019
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
Plush.from model below night and day
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade
Related 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020