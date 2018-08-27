2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV
Which Escalade does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Strong V8 engine is never at a loss for power
- Robust towing capacity
- Cabin remains quiet regardless of road conditions
- Less refined ride and seat comfort than other luxury SUVs
- Low handling limits and heavy steering
- High, uneven cargo floor makes loading objects difficult
- Only minor changes for 2019
- Part of the fourth Escalade generation introduced for 2015
Overall rating7.3 / 10
The original Escalade was little more than a rushed "badge-engineered" version of a GMC Yukon Denali full-size SUV. In some respects, the current 2019 Cadillac Escalade isn't far off this original blueprint, still sharing all of its bones (and musculature) with GM's full-size, truck-based SUV offerings. But today's Escalade does more to differentiate itself from its plebeian roots than did its forebearer, and it now boasts more unique interior appointments and a list of standard features as long as your torso.
There's probably no more comfortable way to tow, say, a boat than to do it in an Escalade. It's a truck, after all, albeit one that is available with magnetically variable shock absorbers, miles of leather, onboard Wi-Fi, and four screens for the rear entertainment system. Yet due in part to its trucky origins, there are some compromises. The cargo area's load floor is very high, the ride quality struggles to cope with sharp-edge impacts, and its driving dynamics border on indifferent. The Escalade has its charms, but it's a concept that's showing its age.
Cadillac Escalade models
The 2019 Cadillac Escalade is a full-size, body-on-frame luxury SUV available in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum. The base trim comes with a dizzying array of equipment, but the Premium Luxury and the Platinum take this big, plush American machine to yet another level. All Escalade models are equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 horsepower, 460 pound-feet of torque) and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.
The base trim is generously appointed inside and out. Standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, automatic parallel and perpendicular parking assist, a hands-free liftgate, remote start, three-zone automatic climate control, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated rear seats and power-folding split third-row seats.
Standard electronic features include the CUE infotainment interface (with an 8-inch touchscreen), OnStar (with 4G in-vehicle Wi-Fi), a surround-view parking camera system, a customizable gauge cluster display, a navigation system, five USB ports, a wireless device charging pad, and a Bose 16-speaker audio system with satellite radio.
For a few more driver aids and a bit more plush equipment, you can step up to the Luxury trim. This adds 22-inch wheels, a sunroof, power-folding second-row seats, a head-up display, a camera-based rearview mirror system (the rearview mirror is actually a screen displaying what the camera sees behind the vehicle) and the Driver Awareness package (automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning with emergency automatic braking).
Our recommended trim, the Premium Luxury, adds adaptive cruise control, a rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player and an overhead-mounted display, and a more advanced collision mitigation system with both forward and reverse automatic braking.
The most expensive and most lavishly appointed Escalade is the Platinum trim level. It certainly has all the bells and whistles, but you may not need all the extras it provides. The Platinum adds power-retracting side steps, upgraded power front seats with massaging function, upgraded leather upholstery, a cooled front-seat center console and two more rear entertainment screens (mounted in the front headrests).
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|5.0
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility5.0
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Cadillac Escalade.
Trending topics in reviews
- wheels & tires
- appearance
- ride quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
We own a premium and love everything about it. We lost count on the number of people that came up to us saying it was the sharpest one they've seen. We have the Bronx Dune Metallic with chrome wheels.
Find what you want & like....don't compromise just because the Dealer says its a "good deal"!!
Having owned to previous Escalade's I pretty much knew I would love this model and I do. All the necessary bells and whistles. Great ride and looks are epic....a real head turner in black with the snowflake chrome wheels! Love it!
Plush.from model below night and day
Features & Specs
|Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$83,795
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$88,195
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$97,295
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$80,795
|MPG
|14 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Escalade safety features:
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Displays a camera view in the rearview mirror. You can still see out, even with a full load of cargo.
- OnStar
- Provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and remote door unlocking.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Modifies your set speed to account for the varying speed of traffic, then resumes when the road is clear.
Cadillac Escalade vs. the competition
Cadillac Escalade vs. Lincoln Navigator
The Navigator is the Escalade's primary foe. And the Navigator has been completely redesigned for 2018 and is arguably the best in its class. The Navigator is refined, with a beautiful cabin, a more versatile second-row seat, and a better-behaved ride on bumpy roads that the Escalade cannot match.
Cadillac Escalade vs. Land Rover Range Rover
Lacking the Escalade's third-row seating, the Range Rover isn't in the running if you absolutely need to accommodate more than five occupants. It is, however, more performance-oriented, with a potent supercharged V8 and tidier handling. It's also more expensive than the Escalade. And if you ever find yourself off-road, the Range Rover's ability to adapt to different terrain outshines the Escalade.
Cadillac Escalade vs. GMC Yukon
It's hard to ignore the Yukon Denali if you're shopping the Escalade. They're both fundamentally the same vehicle, sharing the same body, frame and powertrain. The differences come down to features — the Escalade is simply better-equipped when it comes to creature comforts, though there's a price premium associated with it.
FAQ
Is the Cadillac Escalade a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Cadillac Escalade?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade:
- Only minor changes for 2019
- Part of the fourth Escalade generation introduced for 2015
Is the Cadillac Escalade reliable?
Is the 2019 Cadillac Escalade a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Cadillac Escalade?
The least-expensive 2019 Cadillac Escalade is the 2019 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $75,195.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $83,795
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $88,195
- Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $97,295
- Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $80,795
- 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $75,195
- Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $94,295
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $85,195
- 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $78,195
What are the different models of Cadillac Escalade?
More about the 2019 Cadillac Escalade
The 2019 Cadillac Escalade is a full-size luxury SUV that has a lot of capability and creature comforts, along with a few drawbacks. Its pricing is defined by four trim levels, of which any can be paired with four-wheel drive. Most of the available options are offered as stand-alone options rather than being part of packages.
Among the trim levels — base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum — even the base variant comes laden with features, including the same V8 and 10-speed automatic found in every Escalade. Also standard is an adaptive suspension, front and rear parking sensors, automatic parallel and perpendicular parking assist, a hands-free liftgate, remote start, three-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel with power-adjustable tilt and telescoping, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated rear seats and split power-folding third-row seats.
Given that the base trim's pricing is commensurate with the norms in its segment, it's not a huge stretch to the Luxury trim, which adds larger wheels, a sunroof, power-folding second-row seats, a head-up display and a camera-based rearview mirror system (the rearview mirror integrates the backup camera's display). It also includes a host of driver assistance features — a safety-alert driver's seat that buzzes to warn of potential hazards, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking.
Our recommended trim, Premium Luxury, ratchets up the cost again by the same amount and adds adaptive cruise control, a rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player and two overhead-mounted displays, and a more advanced collision mitigation system with both forward and reverse automatic braking.
Then there's Platinum, which gilds the lily with every conceivable creature comfort. It adds power-retracting side steps, upgraded power front seats (with massaging function), upgraded leather upholstery, a cooled front-seat center console, and two more rear entertainment screens mounted in the back of the front-seat headrests. It's a healthy jump in price over the Premium Luxury, though, so make sure its contents resonate with you first.
Among three-row SUVs, the Escalade skews more toward the workhorse set, what with its stout tow rating and somewhat trucky demeanor. That's not to say it isn't laden with luxury features because it clearly is. Whatever your sensibilities, if a 2019 Cadillac Escalade is in your future, Edmunds' premium shopping tools will help you find the perfect one.
2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV Overview
The 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV is offered in the following styles: Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A).
What do people think of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Escalade SUV 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Escalade SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Escalade SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Luxury, Premium Luxury, Platinum, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 3 new 2019 [object Object] Escalade SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $88,780 and mileage as low as 59 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Escalade SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV Escalade SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Cadillac Escalade for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,585.
Find a new Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,970.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV and all available trim types: Base, Platinum, Luxury, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Cadillac lease specials
