The 2019 Cadillac Escalade is a full-size luxury SUV that has a lot of capability and creature comforts, along with a few drawbacks. Its pricing is defined by four trim levels, of which any can be paired with four-wheel drive. Most of the available options are offered as stand-alone options rather than being part of packages. Among the trim levels — base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum — even the base variant comes laden with features, including the same V8 and 10-speed automatic found in every Escalade. Also standard is an adaptive suspension, front and rear parking sensors, automatic parallel and perpendicular parking assist, a hands-free liftgate, remote start, three-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel with power-adjustable tilt and telescoping, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated rear seats and split power-folding third-row seats. Given that the base trim's pricing is commensurate with the norms in its segment, it's not a huge stretch to the Luxury trim, which adds larger wheels, a sunroof, power-folding second-row seats, a head-up display and a camera-based rearview mirror system (the rearview mirror integrates the backup camera's display). It also includes a host of driver assistance features — a safety-alert driver's seat that buzzes to warn of potential hazards, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking. Our recommended trim, Premium Luxury, ratchets up the cost again by the same amount and adds adaptive cruise control, a rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player and two overhead-mounted displays, and a more advanced collision mitigation system with both forward and reverse automatic braking. Then there's Platinum, which gilds the lily with every conceivable creature comfort. It adds power-retracting side steps, upgraded power front seats (with massaging function), upgraded leather upholstery, a cooled front-seat center console, and two more rear entertainment screens mounted in the back of the front-seat headrests. It's a healthy jump in price over the Premium Luxury, though, so make sure its contents resonate with you first. Among three-row SUVs, the Escalade skews more toward the workhorse set, what with its stout tow rating and somewhat trucky demeanor. That's not to say it isn't laden with luxury features because it clearly is. Whatever your sensibilities, if a 2019 Cadillac Escalade is in your future, Edmunds' premium shopping tools will help you find the perfect one.

The 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV is offered in the following styles: Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A).

What's a good price for a New 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV ?

