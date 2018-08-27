  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. 2019 Cadillac Escalade
  5. 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV

2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV

Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
7.3/10 Expert Rating
Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4dr SUV Fender Badge
+140
(5)

2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV
MSRP Range: $75,195 - $97,295

MSRP$75,195
Dealer Price

Which Escalade does Edmunds recommend?

The fundamentals of all trim levels of the Escalade are the same, so the choice among them comes down to creature comforts. We recommend the Premium Luxury trim, which includes adaptive cruise control, forward and reverse automatic braking, and the rear-seat entertainment system that's optional on the Luxury trim level beneath it.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Strong V8 engine is never at a loss for power
  • Robust towing capacity
  • Cabin remains quiet regardless of road conditions
Cons
  • Less refined ride and seat comfort than other luxury SUVs
  • Low handling limits and heavy steering
  • High, uneven cargo floor makes loading objects difficult
What's new
  • Only minor changes for 2019
  • Part of the fourth Escalade generation introduced for 2015

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

The original Escalade was little more than a rushed "badge-engineered" version of a GMC Yukon Denali full-size SUV. In some respects, the current 2019 Cadillac Escalade isn't far off this original blueprint, still sharing all of its bones (and musculature) with GM's full-size, truck-based SUV offerings. But today's Escalade does more to differentiate itself from its plebeian roots than did its forebearer, and it now boasts more unique interior appointments and a list of standard features as long as your torso.

There's probably no more comfortable way to tow, say, a boat than to do it in an Escalade. It's a truck, after all, albeit one that is available with magnetically variable shock absorbers, miles of leather, onboard Wi-Fi, and four screens for the rear entertainment system. Yet due in part to its trucky origins, there are some compromises. The cargo area's load floor is very high, the ride quality struggles to cope with sharp-edge impacts, and its driving dynamics border on indifferent. The Escalade has its charms, but it's a concept that's showing its age.

Cadillac Escalade models

The 2019 Cadillac Escalade is a full-size, body-on-frame luxury SUV available in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum. The base trim comes with a dizzying array of equipment, but the Premium Luxury and the Platinum take this big, plush American machine to yet another level. All Escalade models are equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 horsepower, 460 pound-feet of torque) and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.

The base trim is generously appointed inside and out. Standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, automatic parallel and perpendicular parking assist, a hands-free liftgate, remote start, three-zone automatic climate control, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated rear seats and power-folding split third-row seats.

Standard electronic features include the CUE infotainment interface (with an 8-inch touchscreen), OnStar (with 4G in-vehicle Wi-Fi), a surround-view parking camera system, a customizable gauge cluster display, a navigation system, five USB ports, a wireless device charging pad, and a Bose 16-speaker audio system with satellite radio.

For a few more driver aids and a bit more plush equipment, you can step up to the Luxury trim. This adds 22-inch wheels, a sunroof, power-folding second-row seats, a head-up display, a camera-based rearview mirror system (the rearview mirror is actually a screen displaying what the camera sees behind the vehicle) and the Driver Awareness package (automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning with emergency automatic braking).

Our recommended trim, the Premium Luxury, adds adaptive cruise control, a rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player and an overhead-mounted display, and a more advanced collision mitigation system with both forward and reverse automatic braking.

The most expensive and most lavishly appointed Escalade is the Platinum trim level. It certainly has all the bells and whistles, but you may not need all the extras it provides. The Platinum adds power-retracting side steps, upgraded power front seats with massaging function, upgraded leather upholstery, a cooled front-seat center console and two more rear entertainment screens (mounted in the front headrests).

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac Escalade Platinum (6.2L V8 | 10-speed automatic | 4WD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility5.0

Driving

8.0
Big V8 power is the primary driver of the Escalade's performance. A new 10-speed automatic transmission makes it more efficient than before. The transmission shifts smoothly and even rev-matches downshifts, but the Escalade is too big to be a competent handler.

Acceleration

8.5
The 6.2-liter V8 engine is responsive, torquey and sounds good as the revs rise. Thanks to its 420 hp, 460 lb-ft of torque and quick-shifting 10-speed transmission, 0-60 mph comes in at 6.6 seconds, remarkable for such a large vehicle. The throttle is one of the Escalade's high points.

Braking

7.0
For a vehicle of this size, you shouldn't expect sports-carlike braking performance. The pedal has a long travel with a slow and gradual buildup of brake pressure. There's no initial grabbiness, which may reduce confidence. Stops from 60 mph take 140 feet; about what we would expect.

Steering

7.0
There's no on-center feel, very little feedback, minimal self-centering, and a slow steering ratio. That means you have to wind the wheel a lot to get it to turn. On the plus side, the Escalade is responsive to inputs, with moderate weighting. You just can't tell what the front tires are doing.

Handling

6.5
The Escalade has low cornering limits, even among other full-size SUVs. The adjustable shocks keep body motions under control, up to a point. Sport mode stiffens the ride and further decreases body roll but is chattery on bumpy roads. The Escalade is a big SUV, and there's no escaping physics.

Drivability

8.0
The Escalade's powertrain is responsive, particularly in Sport mode. Its 10-speed transmission tends to skip gears, simulating a traditional five- or six-speed automatic, so there's less hunting around. Due to the Escalade's weight, though, nothing happens particularly quickly.

Off-road

7.5
The transfer case features a true low range and an auto mode to allow the front axle to engage as needed. Airing down is not recommended for more grip due to the low-profile tires. It's no rock crawler, but it can tackle aggressive terrain. Its size and maneuverability are its biggest issues.

Comfort

7.0
Oddly, ride comfort, once a Cadillac strength, suffers noticeably in the Escalade. Excellent massaging seats in our Platinum-trim tester helps the balance, but there's no avoiding the fact that many competitors do better for the same or less money.

Seat comfort

6.0
Although the padding and general contouring of the seats are comfortable, you can feel the stitching in the upper seatback. The seat bottom is wide with no bolstering, so it feels like you're in your dad's old recliner. You frequently find yourself shifting around to straighten your posture.

Ride comfort

6.0
The adjustable shocks work well on smooth rolling roads, but get overwhelmed on a quick succession of bumps and are ineffective against square-edge bumps, such as the choppy conditions found on concrete highways. You can occasionally feel the solid axle jiggling around on certain bumpy roads.

Noise & vibration

8.0
For the most part, the Escalade's interior is a quiet place, as active noise cancellation keeps the bulk of noise at bay. Road noise sneaks in over coarse road surfaces, and certain impacts are out of sync with the active noise cancellation system, which causes boominess. The cabin is vibration-free.

Climate control

Three-zone climate control is adjusted via touchscreen and capacitive-touch buttons. Rear-seaters get their own panel. Front passengers get seat ventilation and heating; second-row seats get heating only. The system is quiet, works well, and can combat solar loading from the giant greenhouse area.

Interior

7.0
Aside from the infotainment system, the rest of the interior is a nice place to while away the miles. The only real issues are compromises to the floor of the cabin and third-row seats made for the solid rear axle and non-sliding second-row seats.

Ease of use

6.0
Primary controls, such as shifter, fall to hand. The instrument panel is clear and easily configurable. Infotainment software is adequate, but the buttons around the display are laggy and lack the haptic feedback of the lower buttons. The glossy infotainment stack shows fingerprints and glare.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
With large door apertures and wide, auto-retracting steps, getting in and out of the Escalade is like climbing two steps of tall stairs. A grab handle, mirroring the passenger side, would make it easier for height-challenged drivers. Power-tumbling second-row seats allow easy third-row access.

Driving position

Power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and adjustable pedals allow both short and tall drivers to drive the Escalade comfortably. Reaching the infotainment system, particularly the passenger-side buttons on the center console, requires a stretch even for taller drivers.

Roominess

7.0
The inside of the Escalade is generous, with ample leg-, headroom and shoulder room for first- and second-row passengers. Third-row passengers will feel the pinch in their knees and toes, as the non-sliding second row does not offer much of a toe box.

Visibility

8.0
The front and driver's side provide excellent visibility but, due to the vehicle's size, views to the rear and to the passenger side are restrictive. Quarter-view blind spots are large due to wide pillars. The surround-view camera is low-res and distorted, but it's better than nothing.

Quality

5.5
The Escalade is well-built, and parts-sharing of switches and touch points from the Suburban is the only real sore point. The seat materials are noticeably better in the front seats versus the second and third rows, and the hard plastic used in some areas of the interior feels cheap.

Utility

5.0
Utility is the realm of the full-size SUV, and the Escalade is about average. We would gladly give up the standard, somewhat tepid, center console cooler for more storage space. Unfortunately, it lacks the towing-friendly tech usually found in the other GM products on an otherwise capable platform.

Small-item storage

A standard cooler takes up all the space in the center console. Two slim areas, in front of the cool box and in front of the cupholders, are barely enough for cables. Dual-tier door pockets alleviate the issue; the lower pocket is large, while the upper pocket is partially blocked by the armrest.

Cargo space

Behind the third row is 15.2 cubic feet of cargo space, just about the least spacious in the category. Fold down the seats for 94.2 cubic feet. The high load floor limits cargo height, and loading bulky and heavy items is difficult, requiring a deep reach-over. More tie-down points are needed.

Child safety seat accommodation

A car seat can be installed in any second- or third-row position. Because the second row can't slide, installing a seat in that row will prevent entry to the third row from that side. All anchor points are clearly labeled and accessible, except for the top anchors located low on the seatbacks.

Towing

8.0
Two-wheel-drive models can tow 8,300 pounds; four-wheel-drive models can tow 8,100 pounds. Tow mode holds gears longer and keeps revs higher for better acceleration and more engine braking. An adjustable suspension keeps the body level for steady handling. But there's no trailer brake controller.

Technology

The Escalade's only real fault is that it doesn't have top-level driver's aids. Where's Cadillac's Super Cruise on this otherwise great road-trip hauler? Otherwise, the CUE haptic-touch feedback system suffers due to its gloss-black finish and lack of dedicated audio source select button.

Audio & navigation

Surround-sound system is crisp, with full tone. The navigation system feels a generation behind; you'll have smoother functionality via smartphone mirroring. Dual headrest-mounted screens and dual overhead screens wired to play from sources including streaming is an excellent touch.

Smartphone integration

Bluetooth, aux-in and three USB ports that support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard. The front and rear cargo areas each offer a 12-volt outlet, and the second row has both a 12-volt outlet and a 110-volt power outlet. A wireless charging pad is on the center armrest.

Driver aids

Adaptive cruise, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert are all standard features on the Platinum. And for the most part, they all work well. But lane departure warning comes on later than expected, and auto parking requires a lot of room.

Voice control

Cadillac's own voice control system is satisfactory, with issues centered around being sensitive to pronunciation and requiring a specific entry syntax. Smartphone voice controls pass through without issues.
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Escalade lease offers
2019 Cadillac Escalade price drops
Shop used 2019 from $52,477

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Cadillac Escalade.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • wheels & tires
  • appearance
  • ride quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Very dependable, smooth ride and many compliments
Jim H,
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

We own a premium and love everything about it. We lost count on the number of people that came up to us saying it was the sharpest one they've seen. We have the Bronx Dune Metallic with chrome wheels.

5 out of 5 stars, Flashy Caddy!
Gina L. Rininger,
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Find what you want & like....don't compromise just because the Dealer says its a "good deal"!!

5 out of 5 stars, My Best Caddy Ever!
Al Lentz,
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Having owned to previous Escalade's I pretty much knew I would love this model and I do. All the necessary bells and whistles. Great ride and looks are epic....a real head turner in black with the snowflake chrome wheels! Love it!

5 out of 5 stars, Best vehicle ever. The platinum ESV
Jaime,
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Plush.from model below night and day

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Used Years for Cadillac Escalade
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2000
1999

Features & Specs

Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
MSRP$83,795
MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
MSRP$88,195
MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
MSRP$97,295
MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
Luxury 4dr SUV features & specs
Luxury 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
MSRP$80,795
MPG 14 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Escalade safety features:

Rear Camera Mirror
Displays a camera view in the rearview mirror. You can still see out, even with a full load of cargo.
OnStar
Provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and remote door unlocking.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Modifies your set speed to account for the varying speed of traffic, then resumes when the road is clear.

Cadillac Escalade vs. the competition

Cadillac Escalade vs. Lincoln Navigator

The Navigator is the Escalade's primary foe. And the Navigator has been completely redesigned for 2018 and is arguably the best in its class. The Navigator is refined, with a beautiful cabin, a more versatile second-row seat, and a better-behaved ride on bumpy roads that the Escalade cannot match.

Compare Cadillac Escalade & Lincoln Navigator features

Cadillac Escalade vs. Land Rover Range Rover

Lacking the Escalade's third-row seating, the Range Rover isn't in the running if you absolutely need to accommodate more than five occupants. It is, however, more performance-oriented, with a potent supercharged V8 and tidier handling. It's also more expensive than the Escalade. And if you ever find yourself off-road, the Range Rover's ability to adapt to different terrain outshines the Escalade.

Compare Cadillac Escalade & Land Rover Range Rover features

Cadillac Escalade vs. GMC Yukon

It's hard to ignore the Yukon Denali if you're shopping the Escalade. They're both fundamentally the same vehicle, sharing the same body, frame and powertrain. The differences come down to features — the Escalade is simply better-equipped when it comes to creature comforts, though there's a price premium associated with it.

Compare Cadillac Escalade & GMC Yukon features
Cadillac Escalade for sale
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2000
1999

FAQ

Is the Cadillac Escalade a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Escalade both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.3 out of 10. You probably care about Cadillac Escalade fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Escalade gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Escalade has 15.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac Escalade. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Cadillac Escalade?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade:

  • Only minor changes for 2019
  • Part of the fourth Escalade generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Cadillac Escalade reliable?

To determine whether the Cadillac Escalade is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Escalade. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Escalade's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Cadillac Escalade a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Cadillac Escalade is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Escalade and gave it a 7.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Escalade is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Cadillac Escalade?

The least-expensive 2019 Cadillac Escalade is the 2019 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $75,195.

Other versions include:

  • Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $83,795
  • Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $88,195
  • Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $97,295
  • Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $80,795
  • 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $75,195
  • Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $94,295
  • Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $85,195
  • 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $78,195
Learn more

What are the different models of Cadillac Escalade?

If you're interested in the Cadillac Escalade, the next question is, which Escalade model is right for you? Escalade variants include Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A). For a full list of Escalade models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Cadillac Escalade

The 2019 Cadillac Escalade is a full-size luxury SUV that has a lot of capability and creature comforts, along with a few drawbacks. Its pricing is defined by four trim levels, of which any can be paired with four-wheel drive. Most of the available options are offered as stand-alone options rather than being part of packages.

Among the trim levels — base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum — even the base variant comes laden with features, including the same V8 and 10-speed automatic found in every Escalade. Also standard is an adaptive suspension, front and rear parking sensors, automatic parallel and perpendicular parking assist, a hands-free liftgate, remote start, three-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel with power-adjustable tilt and telescoping, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated rear seats and split power-folding third-row seats.

Given that the base trim's pricing is commensurate with the norms in its segment, it's not a huge stretch to the Luxury trim, which adds larger wheels, a sunroof, power-folding second-row seats, a head-up display and a camera-based rearview mirror system (the rearview mirror integrates the backup camera's display). It also includes a host of driver assistance features — a safety-alert driver's seat that buzzes to warn of potential hazards, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking.

Our recommended trim, Premium Luxury, ratchets up the cost again by the same amount and adds adaptive cruise control, a rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player and two overhead-mounted displays, and a more advanced collision mitigation system with both forward and reverse automatic braking.

Then there's Platinum, which gilds the lily with every conceivable creature comfort. It adds power-retracting side steps, upgraded power front seats (with massaging function), upgraded leather upholstery, a cooled front-seat center console, and two more rear entertainment screens mounted in the back of the front-seat headrests. It's a healthy jump in price over the Premium Luxury, though, so make sure its contents resonate with you first.

Among three-row SUVs, the Escalade skews more toward the workhorse set, what with its stout tow rating and somewhat trucky demeanor. That's not to say it isn't laden with luxury features because it clearly is. Whatever your sensibilities, if a 2019 Cadillac Escalade is in your future, Edmunds' premium shopping tools will help you find the perfect one.

2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV Overview

The 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV is offered in the following styles: Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A).

What do people think of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Escalade SUV 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Escalade SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Escalade SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Luxury, Premium Luxury, Platinum, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 3 new 2019 [object Object] Escalade SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $88,780 and mileage as low as 59 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Escalade SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV Escalade SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Cadillac Escalade for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,585.

Find a new Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,970.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV and all available trim types: Base, Platinum, Luxury, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials

Related 2019 Cadillac Escalade SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles