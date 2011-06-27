Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews
2018 Escalade SUV
Ride is very comfortable and power is great. Instrumentation is very good. No need for platinum options.
Worst Vehicle We Have Ever Purchased
This is our fourth and last Cadillac or GM vehicle. The Escalade is a horrible vehicle. The transmission does not shift properly. In fact, the dealer replaced the original transmission at 3000 miles. The mounts have also had to be replaced as well as other parts. The controls are difficult to maneuver. Cadillac customer service in Detroit is the worst anywhere. They never acknowledge any problem, do not attempt to repair anything, and then ask you if you are satisfied. We are in the process of having our arbitration hearing as part of the lemon law process. The Escalade has been at the service shop for almost 60 days over six visits in just 11 months. Do yourself a favor and listen to the reviews. Do not buy or lease an Escalade or any GM product.
Nothing can be finer than riding in the best
Forget the bells and whistles on the Cadillac, or any other full sized SUV. Drive the best. The 2018 base model Escalde has everything you need for the open road!
Related Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade SUV info
