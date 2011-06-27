Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

Maria Almeyda , 01/31/2019 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

8 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is our fourth and last Cadillac or GM vehicle. The Escalade is a horrible vehicle. The transmission does not shift properly. In fact, the dealer replaced the original transmission at 3000 miles. The mounts have also had to be replaced as well as other parts. The controls are difficult to maneuver. Cadillac customer service in Detroit is the worst anywhere. They never acknowledge any problem, do not attempt to repair anything, and then ask you if you are satisfied. We are in the process of having our arbitration hearing as part of the lemon law process. The Escalade has been at the service shop for almost 60 days over six visits in just 11 months. Do yourself a favor and listen to the reviews. Do not buy or lease an Escalade or any GM product.