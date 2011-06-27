Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews
Cadillac forgetaboutit
LgCrusher, 10/31/2016
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
It's a Caddy, don't sleep! If you are looking for a family SUV ala loading up kids and stuff maybe this is not it but if you are looking for a personal Exec type of ride then you've landed. I've driven all the competition including the Rover which is not mentioned here and I came home to American made luxury. 'nuff said!
Luxury Stops Here
Jim, 09/21/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Powerful and Luxurious. This model year has not kept up to current technology, however it is acceptable for basic functions.
Amazing powerful strong suv
Ben, 06/23/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Buy it don't think just buy it drives amazing
