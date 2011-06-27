  1. Home
Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

Cadillac forgetaboutit

LgCrusher, 10/31/2016
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
It's a Caddy, don't sleep! If you are looking for a family SUV ala loading up kids and stuff maybe this is not it but if you are looking for a personal Exec type of ride then you've landed. I've driven all the competition including the Rover which is not mentioned here and I came home to American made luxury. 'nuff said!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Luxury Stops Here

Jim, 09/21/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Powerful and Luxurious. This model year has not kept up to current technology, however it is acceptable for basic functions.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Amazing powerful strong suv

Ben, 06/23/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Buy it don't think just buy it drives amazing

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
