Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews
Reliable car. Head turner.
Matthew, 12/16/2015
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
Comfortable on long trip.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my ride
Kimgo, 11/20/2017
4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Great car. Highly recommend. Only negatives are Bluetooth only works with cell phone and third row seats do not lower. You have to remove them to use cargo space.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2013 Escalade
Mark Martin, 07/17/2016
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Outstanding vehicle. King of the Road
Alan, 07/16/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
You get what you pay for “king of the road”
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The 'Beast'
The 'Beast', 03/21/2020
Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
We love the Escalade.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade
Related Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner