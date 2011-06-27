Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews
King of the road
I bought the truck new in 2009, 4 years and 60k later I have not had a single issue, this is in part cause I take extremely good care of her. I read all these negative reviews on here. it has been my experience that most people are cheap when it comes to vehicle maintenance and to rough when operating them ,when something goes bad they blame the make or model when its really the driver that caused the issue.
2009 Cadillac Escalade AWD Platinum
I stepped inside GM's full-size super luxury SUV, and I was immediately enveloped in luxury. With so many standard features like a voice- activated Navigation system, DVD entertainment system, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with radio and climate controls, heated and cooled front and 2nd row seats, bucket seats, a universal garage door opener, and SO much more, this car will easily destroy competitors like the Lexus LX570 and Land Rover Range Rover, in luxury. The Honda Civic Sedan gets to 60mph in 11.3, this Escalade Platinum gets to 60 mph in 6.1; that's pretty impressive for any car and very impressive for a large SUV. Cadillac has done a SUPERB job on this model, and I love it.
SIMPLY AMAZING!!!
traded my ugly lexus lx 430 for this and cant be happier. FIRST OFF i cant stand when people like the guy below me complain about GAS this is a 403 hp beast of a car u know its not an econobox when u buy it so dont complain about GAS! i love this car their is nothing that compares to it its my 3rd escalade and truly the best the ride and handling are amazing and its so fastt!! i love it do yourself a favor and test drive it you wont be dissapointed and best of all its AMERICAN!
Car Seat - 3rd Row
We purchased this vehicle to accommodate our family size. Since the original purchase GM has redesigned seat belts in the 3rd row. Seat belts that accommodate a car seat will lock when pulled completely out to safely secure a car seat. 2008 ESV's had the ability to place car seats in 3rd row with a seat belt but in 2009 the belt was redesigned and includes 2010. Car seats can only be secured in the 2nd row. Please note the second row also has anchors for securing. Only 2 car seats can be secured in an Escalade ESV. Kind of a waste for vehicle size.
TERRIBLE QUALITY...
... for something aesthetically pleasing. At the end of 2014 I purchased a used CPO 2009 Cadillac Escalade with ~53,000 miles. It was fully loaded. THANKFULLY, it has had all repairs still under warranty, However, the warrant expires in a month and I am seriously considering selling the car to avoid costly repairs. Since I have owned it for almost a year the following repairs have been needed: heating and ventilation front driver seat repair, front struts needed replaced, cables to and from battery replaced due to complete electrical system failure while driving, lumbar support driver's seat repair, right driver's side CV boot leak, side cover for moon roof replacement, tire pressure monitoring system constantly going on/off, and now battery draining overnight and auto-up/down on driver side window malfunctioning. The complete electrical failure while driving was the scariest. We experienced a complete electrical system failure while driving twice (i.e. NO POWER STEERING, NO ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, NO INJECTION OF FUEL INTO ENGINE). Thankfully, my wife and I were able to pull the vehicle over before an accident occurred. Cadillac replaced the cables going to and from the car battery which has seemingly remedied the issue. There are tons of forums of this occurring and how the NHTSA has not recalled the car because of this boggles my mind. Overall this car is a prime example of poor mechanical engineering. DO NOT PURCHASE this car if you value reliability or quality craftsmanship. Unfortunately, it was my wife's dream car, but it has been in the shop for more often than not and she has been unable to showcase its most valuable asset: aesthetics. I cannot imagine the cost that we will incur once the CPO warranty expires. For example, the cost to repair the driver's side heated and ventilated seat was just over $1,000. The Cadillac dealership near us charges $150 just to diagnose an issue. I guess this is what you get for a "luxury" vehicle. In comparison, I have owned a 2004 Lexus ES330 currently with 130,000 miles and the only maintenance I have performed are oil changes and new tires. I have owned it for 3 years when I purchased it with ~90,000 miles on it. Good luck Cadillac owners. I feel your pain
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade
Related Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner