Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
brakes 2012 Escalade EXT
Recently purchase a 2012 Escalade EXT. Only had 690 miles. Thought I was getting the cream of SUV's. Find the car lacking in several areas based on the purchase price. However what I consider to be a major issue is the brakes. The EXT is a 6,00 pound truck. The brakes are way to small to stop the EXT in a panic stop. GMC should be ashamed to put that truck on the road with the brakes it has. Have had two near crashes. I'm 77 years old and have never experienced a near rear end collision before. When compared to a Chrysler product the EXT in the area of brakes gets a solid "D" ! Would be interested in other Escalade owners experiences. Gary... I have since installed new rotors and pads, a SUPERCHARGER, and cold air intake. The performance is amazing for a 6,000 pound truck. Unless I really get into it the milage has improved. and the engine really likes the supercharger. Still needs better brakes ! Sept. 3,2017 Still driving the 2012 supercharged Escalade EXT. No issues. Really like the performance for a 6,000 lb truck.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
