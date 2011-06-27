Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

At 5,000+ miles, driven in a wide range of weather conditions, terrain, and road conditions, I can honestly say that I am happy to own this American vehicle...at the price I paid for it (below invoice, 0%/5yr financing, business tax deduction). Traded on a '08 Toyota Tundra (great vehicle), it compares favorably in comfort, ride, performance, handling and economy. However, with a $15k higher list price, it should be much better, with more modern features (i.e.; adaptive cruise, lane departure warnings, etc).

Rich Trayler , 09/03/2018 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Even after 9 years and 140,000 miles our EXT is an excellent vehicle, especially for long road trips. Only negatives are that it is a little difficult to park in tight parking places and the gas mileage is lower than we would like - 15 mpg city and 20 hwy (but considering the size of the vehicle, these are acceptable to us.) We have an optional bed slide and this is an outstanding option that makes it easy to access all of the bed storage area.