  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade EXT
  4. Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT
  5. Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Escalade EXT
5(62%)4(24%)3(0%)2(14%)1(0%)
4.3
21 reviews
Write a review
See all Escalade EXTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,771 - $7,715
Used Escalade EXT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

240,000 miles and going strong

Travis Ray, 04/17/2015
4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2005 EXT in Oct 2004 and still own it today (April 2015) with 240,000 miles. This is the best damn car/truck I've ever owned. Runs and looks great with only minor maint issues over the years.

Report Abuse

I love my cady

mancuusa, 05/22/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Hi readers...i had a bmw525 07 and for obvious economical reasons i had to go down on budget, but i didnt wanted to loose the confort and prestige i had. I picked the Escalade since its well knowing and its American! 05 with 60k miles on it...no regrets at all!!

Report Abuse

Chevrolet needs to get a better attitude

shane, 08/22/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I leased a Cadillac Escalade EXT for 3 years now and I will never purchase one again! after the 80,000 KM warranty was up the diferential berrings went along with wheel bearings. Would GM help? NO! I was at 82,446 KM and they wouldn't even split the bill. Things continue to break. Now a front shock air bag is punctured and not covered by the warranty. Here's my answer to GM. I have been faithful for the past 20 years, but no longer. Good luck with this Escalade when you get it back, becuse now you can pay to fix it!

Report Abuse

Could be Better

Chad Mollenhauer, 01/28/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I really like my 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT until I started to have issues with it. With only 12,000 miles I had had problems with the seat controls, navigation system (x2), rear differental, and cruise issues with wiring. So it to recap it has been less than a good ownership expierence.

Report Abuse

Not again.

Lisa M. Kaiser, 12/18/2015
4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT with 90,000 miles. I have had to replace the transmission, front differential, and the transfer case (which I am currently looking for). I had a 1997 Tahoe with 287,000 miles and it ran like a new automobile until I was hit in the back and totaled it. That was the bomb. This one has been the biggest money pit. Sorry I ever purchased this vehicle. The sunroof is leaking costs another $1,000.00. Close to $9,000...shame.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Escalade EXTS for sale

Related Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles