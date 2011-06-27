Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
240,000 miles and going strong
I bought my 2005 EXT in Oct 2004 and still own it today (April 2015) with 240,000 miles. This is the best damn car/truck I've ever owned. Runs and looks great with only minor maint issues over the years.
I love my cady
Hi readers...i had a bmw525 07 and for obvious economical reasons i had to go down on budget, but i didnt wanted to loose the confort and prestige i had. I picked the Escalade since its well knowing and its American! 05 with 60k miles on it...no regrets at all!!
Chevrolet needs to get a better attitude
I leased a Cadillac Escalade EXT for 3 years now and I will never purchase one again! after the 80,000 KM warranty was up the diferential berrings went along with wheel bearings. Would GM help? NO! I was at 82,446 KM and they wouldn't even split the bill. Things continue to break. Now a front shock air bag is punctured and not covered by the warranty. Here's my answer to GM. I have been faithful for the past 20 years, but no longer. Good luck with this Escalade when you get it back, becuse now you can pay to fix it!
Could be Better
I really like my 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT until I started to have issues with it. With only 12,000 miles I had had problems with the seat controls, navigation system (x2), rear differental, and cruise issues with wiring. So it to recap it has been less than a good ownership expierence.
Not again.
I purchased my 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT with 90,000 miles. I have had to replace the transmission, front differential, and the transfer case (which I am currently looking for). I had a 1997 Tahoe with 287,000 miles and it ran like a new automobile until I was hit in the back and totaled it. That was the bomb. This one has been the biggest money pit. Sorry I ever purchased this vehicle. The sunroof is leaking costs another $1,000.00. Close to $9,000...shame.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade EXT
Related Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner