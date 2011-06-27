Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
My Big Black EXT
My 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT has been amazing, especially in sloppy winter driving in up state NY. It handles amazingly well for someone with a led foot, even on icy roads. It's made up for a lot of my mistakes, and it does it discreetly. It currently has 42,500 miles, and I can't decide if I should keep it or get a new one. I love this truck.
It's a Cadillac!!!!
My truck is 13 years old and still makes everyone jealous. It is incredibly dependable. Cost of repair is no different than any other truck. Has the handling and ride of a car. I would buy it again in a heartbeat.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Dream Ride...
Ever since this truck came out in 02'. I wanted a Cadillac Truck. And I got mine and my dreams came true... It rides like a brand new one, and my interior looks great. It has 20'inch rims and perelli tires. Factory everything else, and it still runs like new. I get about 15-18mpg.. My family loves it also and we can't wait to get a new E.X.T., and for anyone thinking a/b getting 1. Do it, its a blast to drive and ur friends will love to hate you in it!!! Ride American luxury at it's best...Cadillac Escalade EXT..
infinityq45
reliable performance. No major unforeseen repairs. Excelent repair service.
Escalade EXT
This car is a joy to ride. It is a quality built like any other Cadillac.
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade EXT
Related Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner