Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

My Big Black EXT frank mcbride , 11/10/2005 5 of 6 people found this review helpful My 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT has been amazing, especially in sloppy winter driving in up state NY. It handles amazingly well for someone with a led foot, even on icy roads. It's made up for a lot of my mistakes, and it does it discreetly. It currently has 42,500 miles, and I can't decide if I should keep it or get a new one. I love this truck.

It's a Cadillac!!!! Bob C , 12/08/2015 4dr Crew Cab AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My truck is 13 years old and still makes everyone jealous. It is incredibly dependable. Cost of repair is no different than any other truck. Has the handling and ride of a car. I would buy it again in a heartbeat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My Dream Ride... Bignash , 06/17/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Ever since this truck came out in 02'. I wanted a Cadillac Truck. And I got mine and my dreams came true... It rides like a brand new one, and my interior looks great. It has 20'inch rims and perelli tires. Factory everything else, and it still runs like new. I get about 15-18mpg.. My family loves it also and we can't wait to get a new E.X.T., and for anyone thinking a/b getting 1. Do it, its a blast to drive and ur friends will love to hate you in it!!! Ride American luxury at it's best...Cadillac Escalade EXT..

infinityq45 april polk , 08/18/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful reliable performance. No major unforeseen repairs. Excelent repair service.