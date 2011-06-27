  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade EXT
  4. Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT
  5. Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Escalade EXT
5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
29 reviews
Write a review
See all Escalade EXTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,428 - $4,181
Used Escalade EXT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Big Black EXT

frank mcbride, 11/10/2005
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

My 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT has been amazing, especially in sloppy winter driving in up state NY. It handles amazingly well for someone with a led foot, even on icy roads. It's made up for a lot of my mistakes, and it does it discreetly. It currently has 42,500 miles, and I can't decide if I should keep it or get a new one. I love this truck.

Report Abuse

It's a Cadillac!!!!

Bob C, 12/08/2015
4dr Crew Cab AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My truck is 13 years old and still makes everyone jealous. It is incredibly dependable. Cost of repair is no different than any other truck. Has the handling and ride of a car. I would buy it again in a heartbeat.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My Dream Ride...

Bignash, 06/17/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Ever since this truck came out in 02'. I wanted a Cadillac Truck. And I got mine and my dreams came true... It rides like a brand new one, and my interior looks great. It has 20'inch rims and perelli tires. Factory everything else, and it still runs like new. I get about 15-18mpg.. My family loves it also and we can't wait to get a new E.X.T., and for anyone thinking a/b getting 1. Do it, its a blast to drive and ur friends will love to hate you in it!!! Ride American luxury at it's best...Cadillac Escalade EXT..

Report Abuse

infinityq45

april polk, 08/18/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

reliable performance. No major unforeseen repairs. Excelent repair service.

Report Abuse

Escalade EXT

bball4eva105, 07/20/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is a joy to ride. It is a quality built like any other Cadillac.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Escalade EXTS for sale

Related Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles