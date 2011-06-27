Used 2002 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Best vehicle I ever owned period!! salesman , 04/02/2016 4dr Crew Cab AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have owned serveral different vehicles and work at a dealership so I have the experience of driving various makes and models of vehicles. I have owned my ext for 10 years now and have not driven a vehicle that makes me want to buy another one. The ext is truly a luxury vehicle by all standards and a true truck as well. I also owned a paint and body business and have pulled various trailers, car trailers, and have hauled all kind of things in this truck. A true work horse. You can put your suit an tie on and drive into your professional job, and get off put on your jeans and get to work too. The only regret I have is that Cadillac has stopped making the Ext because mine has hit 215kmiles. It has not lost any power and I have spent less money servicing this vehilce in ten years than I have spend on 6 other vehilces that I have owned with my wife. If you are thinking about purchasing one then don't think twice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

R.I.P. This is the ultimate SUV/ Pickup michaelcr7 , 03/20/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is hands down the most comfortable four door truck out there, AND is NOTHING like the Chevy Avalanche. 30% of the exterior of the avalanche is unfinished plastic, the suspension is terrible- Very unsteady, tends to bounce quite a lot and side to side rocking motion is nausiating. The Cadillac EXT has completly different ride qualities. Very stiff suspension, excellent stable (not hard) ride. Bumps are completly absorbed by the drivetrain. Virtually no nose dip under hard braking, and not a hint of side to side rocking motion. Good gas mileage, and low noise at high speed- a true cadillac, And a true truck. Report Abuse

Best Overall Truck I have owned Corvette54 , 04/02/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful There is not a week goes by that someone does not tell me that my truck is one of the sharpest looking they have seen. I have never owned one like it and I love driving it under any conditions. I have pulled a 32foot boat with a triple axle trailer, and it goes up steep grades with no problem. Mine has the Diamond Pearl paint, and it is gorgeous if I do say so. I can't fault this vehicle,except, the gas mileage is not very good. But if you "want the music, you have to pay the piper". To me, the music is worth it. Report Abuse

Nice change of pace Salvatore , 08/20/2002 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I like the fact I can go to a fancy place all dressed up with this car and later throw my kayak in the back and head to the beach. Great for hauling those odd shape items that don't fit in a typical SUV. Crappy gas milage, but you know that going into the deal. Report Abuse