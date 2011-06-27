  1. Home
Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Consumer Reviews

5(75%)4(0%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
List Price Range
$30,995 - $45,770
The Cadillac of Escalades.

kennedyjack2003, 12/20/2015
4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I love this thing! It is beautiful and fast! Its v8 is awesome!! However, the CUE system is awful. Sometimes it won't come on until a few streets down from our house. No radio, no climate control, the only thing that works is the speedometer. CUE IS BAD. The rest of the car is incredible. I LOVE IT. HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
What were they thinking?

RB, 05/30/2018
Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
8 speed transmission is a nightmare. Window D-Md door trim plastic breaks repeatedly

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My new Escalade ESV Platinum 4x4

Scott Harbrecht, 06/06/2016
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The best

Mario A Cervantes, 12/22/2017
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Go prezowned certified!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
