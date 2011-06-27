Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Consumer Reviews
The Cadillac of Escalades.
kennedyjack2003, 12/20/2015
4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 7 people found this review helpful
I love this thing! It is beautiful and fast! Its v8 is awesome!! However, the CUE system is awful. Sometimes it won't come on until a few streets down from our house. No radio, no climate control, the only thing that works is the speedometer. CUE IS BAD. The rest of the car is incredible. I LOVE IT. HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT!
What were they thinking?
RB, 05/30/2018
Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
8 speed transmission is a nightmare. Window D-Md door trim plastic breaks repeatedly
My new Escalade ESV Platinum 4x4
Scott Harbrecht, 06/06/2016
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
0 of 3 people found this review helpful
The best
Mario A Cervantes, 12/22/2017
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Go prezowned certified!
