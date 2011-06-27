  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Eldorado
  4. Used 2002 Cadillac Eldorado
  5. Used 2002 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Eldorado
5(82%)4(5%)3(0%)2(5%)1(8%)
4.5
17 reviews
Write a review
See all Eldorados for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,890 - $4,201
Used Eldorado for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my Girl

Elane, 07/14/2010
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

My old Eldy was ready for retirement before I looked for a new one. I did not realize 2002 was the last year so I began a 3 month journey on the internet to find one. I have owned 5 over the past 30 years and was resolved to find the 6th and unfortunately, the last. At 8 years young, she still garners compliments and her power still rivals any "economy or luxury" car on the road. I test her often. I have no idea where I go when she gives out. Please bring her back or I may have to walk. Ugh!

Report Abuse

Love My Eldorado

EldoradoGal, 11/16/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My husband bought this car new for me in 2002 always wanted an Eldorado. Best car I've ever owned and have no plans on getting rid of it anytime soon as since day one it runs like a dream is comfortable and elegant.

Report Abuse

My Baby

JMurphy, 07/06/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Always wanted an Eldorado and got mine new in 2002. It's a beautiful machine and everywhere I go people stop and look. It's fun to drive, responsive, smooth, and quick. I have the opportunity to drive others in it's class and there's no comparison.

Report Abuse

I Love My Caddy

Tom C. , 07/08/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is my 3rd Eldorado ETC. I had a '97 and '00 before this one and they've all been fabulous. This 2002 is incredibly solid and smooth riding. It's the nicest car on the road and the best value in a big coupe.

Report Abuse

The 2002 ETC Collector's Edition

Lanadonrobert, 12/07/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is our second Eldorado Touring Coupe. We bought our first in 1994 and were very pleased. We tried Jaguars, Devilles, and others at trade-in time and found that they didn't compare in comfort, appearance or performance. We love the car even with its now dated body style. Classic beauty beats blah any day!

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Eldorados for sale

Related Used 2002 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles