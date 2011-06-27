Used 2002 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love my Girl
My old Eldy was ready for retirement before I looked for a new one. I did not realize 2002 was the last year so I began a 3 month journey on the internet to find one. I have owned 5 over the past 30 years and was resolved to find the 6th and unfortunately, the last. At 8 years young, she still garners compliments and her power still rivals any "economy or luxury" car on the road. I test her often. I have no idea where I go when she gives out. Please bring her back or I may have to walk. Ugh!
Love My Eldorado
My husband bought this car new for me in 2002 always wanted an Eldorado. Best car I've ever owned and have no plans on getting rid of it anytime soon as since day one it runs like a dream is comfortable and elegant.
My Baby
Always wanted an Eldorado and got mine new in 2002. It's a beautiful machine and everywhere I go people stop and look. It's fun to drive, responsive, smooth, and quick. I have the opportunity to drive others in it's class and there's no comparison.
I Love My Caddy
This is my 3rd Eldorado ETC. I had a '97 and '00 before this one and they've all been fabulous. This 2002 is incredibly solid and smooth riding. It's the nicest car on the road and the best value in a big coupe.
The 2002 ETC Collector's Edition
This is our second Eldorado Touring Coupe. We bought our first in 1994 and were very pleased. We tried Jaguars, Devilles, and others at trade-in time and found that they didn't compare in comfort, appearance or performance. We love the car even with its now dated body style. Classic beauty beats blah any day!
