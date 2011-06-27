Used 1998 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe Consumer Reviews

My personal Time Machine Larry , 02/27/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have a Black on Black 98 ETC with the optional SunRoof. What a "looker"! She was turned on by someone that owned her on lease and surprisingly, had very low mileage. Were a couple of maintenance issues, normal for the age and miles of the car and was cared for by warranty! She has been a dream to drive and always like a step into a different dimiension. Everything about her enhances the trip from the smooth ride, comfortable seats, well thought out instruments and Boise Stereo. I always enjoy driving this lady down the highways. Report Abuse

Very Very Very Upset Very Disapointed , 10/20/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful When I first got my 1998 Cadillac Eldorado, I loved it no doubt about it. It is very classy and very comfy and the price was right. It gives a very nice ride. However after my first two years with it everything that could go wrong did. I completly replaced the cooling system in the engine I mean everything from the water pump to the radiator every hose and even the bucket the holds the coolent. It was just this great big money pit. Finally the head gasket went that was a mini fourturne to replace. The Northstar engine is the biggest joke 10 mechanics said the same thing. I'm also very upset with the way Cadilac treated me they were so rude and fought me on every problem.

Scott SCOTT , 08/13/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had this car for about 1 1/2, and had numerous problems. I had to replace my water pump then the radiator, and now dished out 1600 to fix the head gaskets. I think they messed up with the design of this engine because every mechanic I ask almost all of them refused to work on them including the dealership. It has great horsepower and good on gas, but seems like if you have any problems you should just junk them. There too expensive to work on them, and any major work you got to drop the engine just to get to the source.

How Do I Keep My Elle Forever? Sue , 03/10/2008 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This car is the nicest car on the road. It can hit high speed (24 mpg) passing a caravan of trucks without even noticing it. The drive home was on roads closed by a winter storm. First stoplight it skidded a bit and stopped. The dashboard said, "Traction Restored." Right then I knew this car was for me! Great mileage on the road and not bad in town either. I won't be buying another Cadillac until they come up with something comparable.